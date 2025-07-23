Katanga trial: Defence, officers clash over arrival on the scene

The defence lawyers representing the five suspects in the murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga clashed with the officers from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the actual time that the scene of crime police officer reached the deceased’s home on the fateful day. This was in sharp contrast with what the Inspector of Police, Emmanuel Ogwang, had on Monday told the High Court in Kampala how he had rushed to Katanga’s residence on the fateful day, November 2, 2023, and arrived there at 11am. “I have instructions from my client that you were never at the scene of crime. That you were never there at 11 hours,” Mr Jet Tumwebaze, one of the defence lawyers, told the scene of crime officer. But in response, the witness said he was there at about 11am and not 11am sharp, as presumed by the defence lawyers.

“My lord, I was there at about 11am as I gave my testimony yesterday on Monday, and my testimony is on oath,” the witness said. Defence lawyer Tumwabaze further put it to the witness that he had instructions that there was no point where AIP Emmanuel Oluku received him and his team at Katanga’s residence. In his testimony in chief on Monday, the 36-year-old witness said on the fateful day, AIP Oluku had telephoned him, asking him to dash to Katanga’s residence to help in collecting the evidential items from the scene of crime. The difference in the time of arrival at Katanga’s residence by the scene of crime officer saw Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya and defence lawyer Tumwabaze engage in a heated exchange. Counsel Tumwebaze said upon rewatching the CCTV camera footage at Katanga’s home, by 11:20 am, the scene of crime officer had not yet shown up.

“My lord, what I don’t want to happen is for the prosecution to tell me how to conduct my cross-examination. We have two different roles here, he is prosecuting people, and I'm getting them out of jail, end of the story. I don’t want him to dictate, you sit down (telling Mr Muwaganya). My lord, what I cannot take is for the prosecution to tell me how to defend my client. “You don’t charge people, and then you tell their lawyers how to defend them. That is out of here. You have a re-examination, play your things. The witness told me who he arrived with, the two people he mentioned have arrived, for me, that is enough. He can't dictate to me; that attempt, I reject.” In response, Mr Muwaganya asked, “Has he finished, my lord?”

He added: My request before he started quarrelling is I needed to know the clip that we are dealing with because, in his view, around 11am, means up to 11:20am, we can deal with that in re-exam. That is why it’s good to listen to each other; it saves time.” Justice Kania chipped in to deflate the allegations by the defence team that the court was siding with the prosecution. “Mr Tumwebaze, we have heard you, and we are not assisting the prosecution to prejudice your clients. If there is a video and someone said they came at 11am, why don’t we watch and see if indeed, he came at about 11am rather than coming tomorrow and again beginning to watch the same thing from 11am,” Justice Kania said.

The 21st prosecution

On Monday, in his testimony in chief, AIP Ogwang told court how some of the items from Katanga’s residence were submitted to a DNA forensic lab in Naguru, which included a blood swab from the late Katanga which he said was recovered during post-mortem, blood swab from Katanga recovered also during post-mortem, blood swab from Katanga got from the crime scene, left hand swab from Molly Katanga, recovered while she was in hospital. Others were right-hand swab from Molly Katanga, recovered while at the hospital; swab from Patricia Kakwanza, a pair of shorts recovered from Katanga Henry’s body during the post-mortem, a yellow light blue black, pink, grey striped pair of shorts recovered from the deceased during the post-mortem, white bed sheet with suspected blood stains recovered from Katanga’s master bedroom, among others. The 21st prosecution witness also told the court how he was handed two bed sheets, four swabs, and a dress that was recovered from Molly Katanga from IHK for labelling and packaging, and submission to different government laboratories.

Background

Mr Katanga was found dead at his residence in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb following what is believed to be a domestic brawl with his wife. She was arrested and is jointly charged with her two daughters, who separately face lesser charges of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact of murder. Other suspects include a medic and a shamba boy.



