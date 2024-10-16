Katanga trial: Prison visitors’ book presented in court to pin witness

A visitor's book from Kigo Prison has been presented in the High Court, aimed at proving that Naume Nyagweso, a step-sister to the late businessman Henry Katanga attempted to coerce a key witness into implicating Molly Katanga in the murder case.

The defence lawyer Jet Tumwebaze alleged that Nyagweso, along with former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana, Assistant Inspector of Police Wilber Tworekirwe, and lawyer Lesta Kaganzi, visited George Amanyire, the former shamba boy at the Katangas' home, in February 2024 between 2:27-2:30pm, signing in at two-minute intervals, suggesting that they entered together.

Mr Tumwebaze quoted Nyagweso as telling Amanyire to "stop telling the story of what happened and say it's Molly who shot the husband and walked out of the room on the fateful day of November 2, 2023."

Ms Nyagweso allegedly promised Amanyire's release within two-and-a-half hours if he cooperated.

Amanyire initially shared his account of events, detailing how he heard Molly being tortured and beaten by her late husband. However, Nyagweso wanted this narrative changed. She promised to bring officers from CID Kibuli and the DPP's office to enable Amanyire to record a fresh police statement implicating Molly Katanga, the court heard.

Additional defence testimony revealed that Assistant Commissioner of Police Lydia Katono and Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya visited Amanyire the following day.

“Tworekirwe had also visited Amanyire with two senior CID officers a week earlier,” Mr Tumwebaze said.

To substantiate their claims, Mr Tumwebaze presented a letter from Assistant Superintendent of Prison Justine Eyilu, confirming Nyagweso's visit.

However, in her testimony, Nyagweso stated that Amanyire called her on the day of the incident, reporting a problem at the Katangas' home and that Katanga and his wife Molly were fighting in the master bedroom upstairs.