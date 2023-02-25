Katatumba family aims to restore beekeeping glory

At a certain junction when travelling from Kampala to Rukungiri District in south-western Uganda, a sharp diversion to the left at the centre of Rwashamaire Town ushers one onto a dusty road that slopes a kilometre into a valley before yielding to majestic views of government-owned Muntuyera High School located atop Kitunga Hill.

There again, a feeder lane branches to the left, snaking through the expansive school’s cattle farms which also host an isolated high-rise staff quarter.

The path then grudgingly slices through layers of pasture until it culminates at the home of the late Emmanuel Katatumba.

It is here that the patriarch’s sons, Mr Edson Namara and Mr Timothy Kagaba derive not only fascinating beekeeping knowledge but also a curious effort to save a beekeeping legacy that was passed down through generations but now teeters on collapse.

The centre-piece of the endeavour is four rudimentary hives set at the back of their homestead where the insects are harnessed to live side by side with their hosts.

In an interview with Sunday Monitor, Mr Namara, 44, recalls growing up in a well-anchored beekeeping tradition, where, guided by his father, he mastered the art of rearing bees and harvesting honey well enough without needing protective gear - a heritage of financial significance but also family pride and identity.

“The bees existed from a long time ago; we had beehives populating the papyrus swamps and trees on our farm. They are not a recent possession, this is an old activity of ours, basically,” Mr Namara says.

“When it comes to harvesting honey, I can do it without getting stung by a single bee,” he adds.

This knowledge and experience could be witnessed from the quality of the honey they produced.

Mr Wilson Gumisiriza, a retired teacher, can testify to the honey.

“What I recall, especially is that the honey was well-refined, uncooked but well-refined. You know there are those that cook the honey to get it out of the wax. But for Mr Katatumba, he used to say he had a sieve through which the honey collected under a container,” Mr Gumisiriza says.

“And you see this honey of his which was sieved; we believed it to be medicinal for example on burns. It wasn’t just for consumption,” he adds.

Collection

At their peak, Katatumba’s family of 17 children had a single hive producing two 20-litre jerry cans of honey.

They thrived by selling to teachers at Muntuyera while the surplus was sold to traders from neighbouring districts of Kabale and Bushenyi.

Until Katatumba’s death on Valentine’s Day of 2021, the family had a plan to take advantage of their reputable quality by adding value and packaging it for retail shelves so as to extract better prices, according to Mr Namara.

But the demise of the dedicated patriarch who dotted over the bees left a dent that his children are struggling to plug.

Worse still, the landscape for beekeeping is fast changing and things may never be the same again, according to researchers.

While beekeeping is increasingly lucrative with the expanded product range that includes bees wax, bee venom and propolis on top of honey, urbanisation, pests and other environmental factors undermine the sector, says entomologist Mr Patrice Kasangaki, a principal research officer at the National Research Organisation (Naro).

“The main challenge is also that the bee population is also declining. We have really observed it as per our work and also the farmers, because the colonisation rate is coming down so all that indicates that the bee population is declining,” Mr Kasangaki tells Sunday Monitor.

“The probable reason why the bee population is declining, one; there is environmental degradation. We have a lot of expanse of land for agriculture which is destroying the habitat for the bees,” he says.

“There is urbanisation, most of the areas where the bees were occupying have become towns and cities, which means the habitat for the bees has dwindled,” adds Kasangaki.

“And then if you have noticed, because land is getting limited there is heavy use of agrochemicals. So these agrochemicals are also killing the bees; they are weakening the bee colonies, so the bee population is going down,” notes the researcher.

For Uganda, this means livelihoods are at stake. On average, traditional bee hives currently offer eight kilogrammes but could go as high as 30 kilogrammes, according to National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) data.

The more modern types known as Kenya top bar yield 5-15kg, relatively the same as the European-style lungs troth hives. Even then, some farmers in West Nile or the greater northern Uganda produce between half-a-tonne to one tonne on account of high availability of foliage in the region.

As far as prices are concerned, a kilogramme of honey in Uganda fetches between Shs30,000 to Shs40,000, Mr Kasangaki says.

Lately in retail shops, a 500 gramme jar of honey has risen from an average of Shs10,000 to Shs15,000 because of increasing demand as people learn the importance of consuming honey as a replacement for table sugar for health reasons, the researcher says.

He adds that the factors that constrain production also conspire with export demand.

A key element of beekeeping is such that the closer they fly to gather nectar, the higher the quantities and quality of the honey. This makes urbanisation a major threat to this age-old activity.

At the Katatumba home, which now sits in a town council, the area having been elevated from a village cell less than a decade ago, signals of urbanisation and population growth are already evident, with only one of four remaining beehives inhabited by the insects and the latest harvest at least managed to secure 30 kilogrammes of honey.

Mr Kasangaki, a researcher with 23-years’ experience in the sector, almost resorts to rapping as he implores Ugandans to get diverse knowledge before venturing in apiculture.

“Because many people will say you just take the hives in the bush then you go to harvest honey; there you will not get anything. There are procedures and we are available to advise whoever wants to start beekeeping as a commercial enterprise,” he adds.

“You will have to first seek advice then we will guide. Many people are failing to make money from the sector because people think you just get 200 hives because I have said you can get an average of 10 kilogrammes per hive then you create in the mind that you will get money – you will not get that money,” he warns.

Mr Kasangaki adds: “You can even hear, honey and money, they rhyme. So if you want to get that honey and money, then get the right advice. You will get both,” he says.

Best place for bees

The place should be well-drained lest the bees abscond due to high humidity. Avoid fields frequently sprayed with chemical pesticides to reduce bee poisoning and honey contamination; thus, if a must, use beefriendly pesticides.

The apiary should also be close to water and nectar sources. Set the hives under trees or away from direct sunlight, flooded places or areas with strong winds. If your site is exposed, erect a small shade above the hives. Leave enough space – 1.2-1.5m – to give you a working area. Where space is limited, pair up the hives.

Place all the hives at a height that you will find comfortable to work. If placed on wooden stands or wire suspensions, paint the stands and wires using used oil to drive away crawling ants. If resources allow, fence off your apiary to protect it from vandals and predators like honey badgers, humans and monkeys.

The nearby plants should be producing high quality nectar. Bees love wild flowers, berries, flowering herbs and a variety of flowering fruits and vegetables.