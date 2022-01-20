Prime

Kategaya’s widows fight over property again

Former First deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs, the late Eriya Kategaya. PHOTO/ FILE

By  CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA

What you need to know:

  • Ms Joan Betsimbire Kategaya and Ms Diana Kirungi Kategaya  are fighting over 670 hectares of land  in Kanara and Kirebe villages in  Lyantonde District.

Widows of former First deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs, Eriya Kategaya, are again at loggerheads after failing to share their late husband’s property.
In the latest standoff, Ms Joan Betsimbire Kategaya, the first wife, accuses Ms Diana Kirungi Kategaya of forging one of the  land titles  in an attempt to sell part of their land.
Ms Betsimbire claims that Ms Diana connived with some unscrupulous staff in the Ministry of Lands   to change  the land title for Block 59, Plot 12, Kabula in Lyantonde District . 

