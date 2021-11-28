Prime

Kateregga calls for new ways of teaching Islam to fight terrorism

Prof Badru Kateregga. PHOTO/FILE

What you need to know:

  • Terrorism is a global threat and in Uganda, some Muslim clerics have been arrested, and shot dead during arrest over suspicion of links to  terrorism.

Prof Badru Kateregga, the proprietor of Kampala University, has advised institutions of higher learning to incorporate studies on Islamic fundamentalism to fight global terrorism. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.