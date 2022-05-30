Katikkiro advises businessmen to invest in Masaka

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged businessmen from Masaka City to emulate the late hotelier, Antanansius Bazzekuketta, who decided to invest in his home area to bring development.

Bazzekuketta, 76, who was the proprietor of Maria Flo Hotel in Masaka, died in his sleep in one of the hotel rooms last week.

Before moving to Masaka in 1987, Bazzekuketta was doing business in Kampala. During his burial at Bulando Village on Friday, Mr Mayiga, who was represented by the kingdom’s Buddu county chief, Mr Jude Muleke, said many areas in the country have been transformed by indigenous people .

“Mzee Antanansi set a good example when he came back to Masaka and set up a magnificent hotel . Many business people in Kampala were born in Masaka and can do the same and help our new city develop,” he said.

Mourners described the deceased as a friendly and hardworking man .

Msgr Dominic Ssengoba, the Masaka Diocese vicar general, who led the requiem Mass, asked people to always improve their faith and be ready to meet the creator.

“We are sending off this man in a special way because he been an extremely God-fearing person and a progressive entrepreneur, we pray for his soul to eternally rest in peace,” he said.

The Defence minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said Mzee Antanansi left a mark in Masaka City .

“His hotel business has offered jobs to many people, and its expansion is good for our city and Uganda,” he said.

Ms Harriet Nabakoza Musoke, a daughter of the deceased, eulogised her father as humorous, loving, joyful, and a networker.

“Our dad has been a true family head, his presence would be felt whenever he came home and he has indeed loved all of us,” she said.

“My last moments with dad were in March when I told him I wanted to meet Bishop Serverus Jjumba, and on March 9 ,he scheduled an appointment for me, and we had a light moment with him , afterwards he took me around Masaka and showed me so many of his unknown properties, and ultimately he brought me here and showed me the grave he had built for himself and our mother,” she added.

Ms Musoke said her father decided to dig his grave to save them from spending money during his burial.

She also lauded the business community in Masaka for the love and cordial relationship they had with her father.