Katikkiro asks religious and cultural leaders to join fight against HIV

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged religious and cultural leaders to join the fight against HIV/Aids.

The Katikkiro made the remark yesterday during a campaign in Kalangala District dubbed; ‘the fight to end Aids by 2030’, where he sensitised the public on the dangers of having unprotected sex, especially among the youths.

Mr Mayiga said the kingdom is at the forefront of the campaign after Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was appointed the ambassador for HIV/Aids fight in Uganda by UNAIDS for his efforts in the campaign.

“All leaders should focus on health issues because we cannot develop the country when people are not healthy, We can fight and end HIV by 2030 if we are working together ,” he said.

The Katikkiro added that leaders have an opportunity to sensitise people from the grassroots because majority believe in them and have access to them.

“Youth and men believe in cultural and religious leaders, therefore, they should sensitise them on dangers of having unprotected sex,” Mr Mayiga said.

He also urged people to go for HIV testing to know their status and start treatment. “If you go for medication early, it helps mothers to give birth to babies without HIV/Aids,” Mr Mayiga said.

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, said the government is committed to join the campaign against HIV/Aids among the youth by sensitising them to avoid having unprotected sex.

Kabaka lauded

“We applaud the Kabaka for being among the leaders who are always on the frontline to fight against HIV/Aids through several activities,” she said.

Ms Babalanda added that the kingdom has organised several Kabaka Birthday runs under the campaign, and the recent 67th birthday was to fight and end HIV by 2020, which has helped reduce new cases.

“The government is still on track to make 90-90-90 percent target of HIV/Aids, and this can only be achieved when men are brought on aboard,” she said.

The UNAIDS “90-90-90” strategy calls for 90 percent of HIV-infected individuals to be diagnosed by 2020, 90 percent of whom will be on anti-retroviral therapy and 90 percent of whom will achieve sustained virologic suppression.

Reaching these targets will reduce the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Ms Babalanda also called for use of culture norms to fight against HIV because people respect their values.

“Since Buganda constitutes more than 10 million people, we have hope that this will also help to sensitise Ugandans,” she said.

During the same event, Oil Palm Uganda Limited donated medical items worth more than Shs250m to the community.