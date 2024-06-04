Katikkiro makes case for boy child empowerment

The Buganda Kingdom premier (Katikkiro), Mr Peter Mayiga, has called upon parents also to empower the boy child.

Recently, there has been a vigorous campaign to empower the girl child, a move that has seen the boy child left to manoeuvre his way out.

“Lately there is a lot of talk about the boy child but children learn from their parents. I think it takes leadership for a father to be the head of the home and this calls for responsibility and not massaging egos. Therefore, there is a need to look out for the boy child,” said Mr Mayiga.

He made the call last week during the Buganda Women’s Convention at Mengo.

Speaking at the same event, Ms Fatia Kiyange, the executive director of Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), a civil society organisation, said boys play a crucial role in enabling girls to contribute to the country’s socio-economic growth.

“Before they are men, they are first boys and we have to raise and prepare the boy-child to support the women in contributing to development,” Ms Kiyange said.

Mr Jonathan Muwonge, the manager of Curriculums and Communications at the Boys Mentorship Programme, said issues revolving around the boy child are centred on a lack of self-esteem.

“In the quest for equality and equity, the boys have been left out, yet they are the change makers and can contribute to the country’s economy,” he said.

While referring to the Children Act, 2016, which prohibits discrimination against children based on sex, tribe, and disability, Mr Franco Tollea, the assistant commissioner for Children Affairs at the Gender Ministry, asked parents to be sensitive in raising both girls and boys.

Thomas Mukisa, 15, said his biggest challenge has been the lack of school requirements.

“While there has been an emphasis for the girls on supply of sanitary pads, boys have been left out of needs such as scholastic materials, which makes them opt to drop out of school to look for ways to earn and provide for themselves,” Mukisa said.

Likewise, Chrispus Opio,15, said most of his peers are left by parents to roam in towns, which drives them into joining bad groups and start abusing drugs.