Katikkiro Mayiga hails Prof Kanyeihamba as voice of reason and unity

The Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has praised the late Prof George Kanyeihamba, a retired Supreme Court judge, as a passionate defender of the rule of law who remained unwavering in his principles throughout his distinguished career.

While speaking to mourners at Prof Kanyeihamba’s home in Buziga on July 28, Katikkiro Mayiga noted that the late judge believed deeply in the supremacy of the law, even in the face of adversity.

“Majority of Ugandans know Prof Kanyeihamba as a man who served in different roles with passionate commitment to the rule of law and constitutionalism generally,” Mr Mayiga said.

He added that the public had much to learn from Prof Kanyeihamba, who was not only a judge but also a scholar and political figure. According to the Katikkiro, Kanyeihamba never shied away from speaking his truth.

“When you are forthright, people may not be happy with you, but the friends you make are genuine because they do not have to second-guess where you stand,” he said.

Katikkiro Mayiga also revealed that in one of their conversations, the late judge had expressed his wish to be buried at his home in Buziga, a wish the family honored.

“There is something important that Ugandans need to understand: to build national unity, we have learnt from the late that you do not have to be the same people to be together. We are like a peacock—one bird with different colours,” Mr Mayiga noted.

He recalled how Prof Kanyeihamba proudly referred to himself as a son of Kigezi and, at the same time, a loyal subject of Buganda’s kings—demonstrating how unity can flourish amidst diversity.

“Prof Kanyeihamba represented unity in a profound way, and that is a very powerful foundation for building national cohesion. We shall miss him for that because he was neutral and principled,” he added.

A personal memory

Recounting their earlier encounters, Mr Mayiga shared that he first met Prof Kanyeihamba while studying law, where the professor was one of his lecturers. Their paths later crossed again when Kanyeihamba served as a State Attorney in the Ministry of Justice.

“At one point, he needed a personal assistant, and several of us applied. We were all qualified, and it was a tough choice. Eventually, the position went to my colleague,” he said.

Reflecting on the outcome, he added, “I thank God I wasn’t selected. My colleague had to work seven days a week—it wasn’t easy at all.”

A legacy remembered

Prof George Kanyeihamba passed away on July 14, according to family sources. A respected legal scholar and author, he served on Uganda’s Supreme Court and held several key positions in President Museveni’s government before becoming one of the administration’s most vocal critics on matters of constitutionalism.

He is especially remembered as one of three Supreme Court justices who ruled that the 2006 presidential election, won by President Museveni, was marred by electoral fraud significant enough to warrant annulment.

Prof Kanyeihamba was laid to rest on Tuesday at his home in Buziga, Makindye Division.