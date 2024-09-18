Katikkiro Mayiga tips youth in diaspora to trace their origins

The Katikkiro of the Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has urged youths in the diaspora to trace their origins if they are to protect and promote their heritage while abroad.

While addressing a congregation from Europe, Katikkiro Mayiga said that the young generation has a task to trace their roots because their parents have done their part and they are the next Buganda representatives.

“A number of them [youth] were born in Europe but while they could be citizens of those countries, their origins are in Uganda and its important not to forget their roots,” he said

He added that the youth have to read and research about their origins and history of Buganda Kingdom because it’s the only way they will get to know facts about their heritage.

“It’s very easy to lose their roots because many of them do not know how to speak their indigenous language yet their parents do speak them,” he said

During the same engagement, Katikkiro Mayiga also launched a forum dubbed Buganda Bummu European convention to advocate for unity among the Buganda residing in Europe.

“Many people reside in Europe but they need to have a forum where they can meet and discuss matters that concern them mutually, both elders and youth,” he said

He added this convention is intended to mobilise the subjects of the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II once in every two years so that they learn and hear from one another.

“The forum will look at exploring as group opportunities which are available to them but also ensure that the forum acts as a bridge between home and those in diaspora,” he said

“We saw that those in diaspora and in Uganda have to move together and mobilise the youth to keep in touch with their roots,” he said

He added that they want people residing in diaspora to invest in Europe and start serious projects which are going to anchor them into the communities where they are residing.

“If we get a project in any European country you become relevant to those people because you will start paying taxes and employing them,” he said