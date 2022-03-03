Katikkiro speaks out on coffee membership

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga addressing journalists in Kampala on April 16, 2021. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mayiga’s call comes after Uganda revealed that it would not renew its membership over a series of “unreasonable articles” in the new two-year International Coffee Agreement issued to ICO member states.

Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has asked government through Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) to reinstate the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) membership.

