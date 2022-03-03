Katikkiro speaks out on coffee membership

Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has asked government through Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) to reinstate the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) membership.

Mr Mayiga’s call comes after Uganda revealed that it would not renew its membership over a series of “unreasonable articles” in the new two-year International Coffee Agreement issued to ICO member states.

The ICO is the main intergovernmental organisation that brings together coffee exporting and importing governments to tackle the challenges through international cooperation.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Kabula County at Bulange Mengo yesterday, Mr Mayiga said pulling out would affect the country’s economy.

“We need to stay... because we are some of the biggest producers of the crop in the world as we look for solutions to the challenges we face,” he said.

Mr Mayiga tasked farmers to ensure value-addition to ensure stability.

"There is a lot to lose when we shun the membership of ICO than the advantages we shall realise, therefore, we urge UCDA to work hard so that our membership is reinstated in the ICO and we are engaging all stake holders" he said.





UCDA says

Our efforts to reach the UCDA officials were futile as their known telephone numbers were not going through.

According to the statement issued on February 17, UCDA cited several concerns that need to be addressed in the new international coffee agreement and these include; promotion of value-addition, barriers to export processed coffee, coffee price volatility, ICO Composite indicator price, classification of coffee, membership votes and contribution to ICO and increasing role of the private sector.

On the same event, Buganda Kingdom launched the Buganda support Campaign and awarded the best county, which collected the highest support for last year and this was Kyadondo County, which collected Shs142m of the Shs654m which was collected from all the counties.

Uganda’s coffee

Uganda produces Robusta coffee comprising 80 percent and Arabica coffee at 20 percent.