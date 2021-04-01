Katongole: Master of public transport system goes to rest  

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

It is in a graveyard at Nakasajja Village on Gayaza Road in Wakiso District that secrets of Uganda’s public transport sector were buried yesterday.

Musa Katongole, 58, who died on Monday and was buried at Nakasajja Village, was a master of public transport.

Katongole, the former chairperson of Uganda Taxi Operators and Drivers Association (Utoda) in Kampala City, died of heart and breathing-related challenges at TMR International Hospital in Naalya, Kampala City, where he had been undergoing treatment for days.

Despite the fact that Katongole didn’t go beyond primary education level, he nearly single-handedly led the transformation and management of the passenger service van system in the country that many transport and taxation experts are still studying.

Although he left the transport business in 2012, government officials, operators and experts are still grappling with finding the secrets he used to manage an industry that employed hundreds of thousands and contributed billions of shillings in taxes to both the local and central governments.

Katongole was born in 1963.

His father, Muhamudu Katongole (RIP), and mother Mayimuna Namisango (RIP), were very close to Buganda Kingdom. Musa Katongole’s friends say his father worked for the kingdom and it is the reason he settled near the county headquarters in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

Mr Ali Ssekabembe Malembe, a friend of Musa Katongole, says it was Muhamudu Katongole who introduced his son to the transport sector.

Muhamudu, who hailed from Kayunga District (then Mukono District), owned a pick-up vehicle which he used to ferry merchandise to and from the city centre.

Katongole’s father trained his son how to drive when he was at a tender age.

With such a skill, Katongole dropped out of school and started ferrying fruits to Kampala City using the same vehicle.

Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Serunjogi says he first met Musa Katongole in the early 1980s at Nakasero Market.

“There was a female vendor, who used to hire him to transport pineapples to the market. He was a very young man and loved his work,” Mr Serujogi says.

Around 1984, while driving back to Kayunga District, Katongole used to offer lifts to passengers at a negligible fee. Katongole’s friends suspect this opened him up to public transport.

Mr Ssekabembe says Katongole and his friends started a commuter taxi stage and an association in Kayunga District, which they named Ssezibwa Taxis.

“A youthful Katongole would later shift to Kampala City. He and friends established the Bugerere-Kayunga taxi stage. His friends elected him the stage chairman,” Mr Ssekabembe said.

Taking over Utoda

Mr Serunjogi, who was also in the taxi business then, says an opportunity opened for Katongole around 1989 when Utoda held elections for the chairmanship.

“He contested and won the chairmanship. He replaced a man nicknamed Mitwalo Nkaaga. He made a drastic transformation in the association,” he said.

Taxis, drivers and operators were registered. Offices were opened at different levels. And indiscipline among drivers and taxi operators was dealt with.

Former Assistant Inspector General of Police Fred Yiga, who was then a senior traffic officer, says under Katongole’s leadership, Utoda became a strong institution.

“It had clearly delegated powers through which we (traffic police) disseminated traffic education, discipline and law enforcement to the owners of taxis, drivers and operators such as the conductors. It had regional and district structures that worked very well with the traffic police throughout the country,” Mr Yiga says.

In the early 1990s, Utoda determined the transport fares on each route and also enforced traffic discipline among its members and passengers.

Taxi drivers and operators said they feared Utoda personnel more than police officers.

Katongole would later introduce uniforms for Utoda personnel to do their work professionally.

The Utoda personnel collected levies on behalf of local governments and central government.

A Uganda Taxi Operators and Drivers Association (Utoda) bus loads passengers on Kampala Road in the city centre. Musa Katongole is credited for having transformed the public transport management association into a strong and politically influential body. PHOTO/FILE.

With money, the power and influence, he started reaching out and helping communities of his choosing.

At his prime, Katongole’s press announcements were as important to the city dwellers and the government as was the reading of the national budget.

He determined the routes that commuter taxis would use, the transport fares passengers would pay per route, the standards of the passenger service vans, taxes on taxis, and to some extent the prices of fuel and conduct of city politics.

And when he disagreed with any, he would grind the economy of the country to a halt for days until he got his way.

He accomplished a lot, Mr Ssekabembe says.

“He was among the people who started the Buganda Kingdom Masaza Football Cup. I was with him in the first meeting at Peacock Paints,” he says.

Masaza Cup is one of the biggest football tournaments in the country.



Mr Sserunjogi says Katongole heavily invested in real estate. The latest being UK Mall, which was opened in January.

He was also a leader in the development of the Muslim community and was very influential at Kibuli, which is the seat of Buganda Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, who is a titular head of the Kibuli Muslim faction.

Mr Muhamudu Katongole, a young brother of Musa Katongole, says the deceased leaves behind wives and children.



Things fall apart

Cracks in Utoda

Politicians, especially from the ruling party, started courting Katongole.

During the 1996 General Election, Katongole sided with President Museveni against the Opposition’s Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

Although President Museveni won the presidency, the Opposition beat him in Kampala City.

The disgruntled Opposition members, most of whom were taxi operators, turned the heat on Katongole and his administration.

They accused his association of dictatorship and having errant operators.

Katongole’s response silenced many of his critics.

“I don’t know why you blame me for the indiscipline of taxi operators. You send me all your children who have failed in life for me to rehabilitate and employ in the taxi industry. I have rehabilitated many operators and given them employment. It is only a few causing problems,” Katongole responded to one caller on CBS radio talk show.

Katongole’s attempts to crack the whip against errant motorists only caused more divisions as his officers were accused of being high-handed and corrupt.

In 2002, taxi operators rebelled against his administration, creating parallel associations.

However, he limped on until 2011 when Utoda’s contract with the city authorities ended and he was pushed out a year later.

