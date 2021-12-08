Katosi road scam convict rejects Justice Bamugemereire

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Mr William Owere, a lawyer representing Mr Joe Semugooma, the  former director of finance and administration at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) told court yesterday that his client was not comfortable having Justice Bamugemereire on the panel.

One of the three convicts in Katosi road scam has opposed Justice Catherine Bamugemereire’s appearance on the panel set to hear a case challenging their conviction for causing a Shs24.7 billion financial loss.
Mr William Owere, a lawyer representing Mr Joe Semugooma, the  former director of finance and administration at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) told court yesterday that his client was not comfortable having Justice Bamugemereire on the panel.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.