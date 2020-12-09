Katumba promises to evict foreign investors from Lwera swamp

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Independent presidential candidate, John Katumba has promised to evict foreign investors growing rice and mining sand in Lwera swamp along Kampala-Masaka highway, arguing that such ventures can be undertaken by the locals.

Mr Katumba said Lwera being a wetland, he questions the process through which the foreign investors acquired the vast piece of land, when citizens are forcefully evicted from similar protected areas.

“Before chasing them away, we shall investigate how the Chinese obtained that land. If we find out that they acquired it through proper channels, my government will compensate them but if they acquired it illegally, they will simply be asked to leave,” he said.

The 24-year-old presidential candidate made the promise while addressing a rally at Masaka Central Market in Masaka city on Tuesday.

Due to its strategic location along the Kampala –Masaka highway, Lwera swamp has in the past decade attracted many investment companies and individuals who are engaging in sand mining, fish farming and crop growing. Some claim they own plots of land in the area and even possess land titles which could be an indication that they are lawful residents.

Despite environmentalists warning about a serious ecological disaster as a result destroying major swamps like Lwera, people have obdurately refused to vacate.

During his countrywide wealth creation tour in Masaka sub region last year, President Museveni who is now seeking to extend his rule to the fourth decade said he was uncomfortable with rice growing in Lwera describing it as kisirani (misfortune). He ordered eviction of all encroachers saying wetlands are part of public land which should not be owned by individuals for their selfish interests.

Early this year , Dr Tom Okurut, the executive director Nema said , Lwera wetland system which stretches about 20kms, has some smaller part which is not a wetland and that is where some permitted human activities like rice growing and sand mining are taking place.

A section of Lwera swamp where Chinese investors have since planted rice. On the extreme right is Lukaya Rice factory. PHOTO BY AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

He said Nema is ensuring the used part of Lwera is protected through routine inspection and restoration in sand mines.

Mr Katumba also promised to fight land grabbing and illegal evictions that have left thousands of Ugandans homeless.

“When I become the president, I promise that landlords will no longer mistreat bibanja holders and illegal eviction of people using security agencies will be no more,” he said.

Mr Katumba also said if he takes the top position in the country, he will also solve the

problem of high taxes especially on essential commodities like fuel, sugar and agricultural implements which he said the current government which has been in power for the last 35 years has failed. .

“I know Masaka Region is a place for agriculturalists but people are no longer benefiting from their produce. When I take up leadership, I

will restore cooperative societies since they proved to be the answer to the problems of farmers in the past,” he added.

While entering Masaka, Katumba excited people when he jumped out of his car and started walking on the streets holding a megaphone. He was joined by people

mainly boda boda cyclists and vendors who were chanting his name.

His ecstatic supporters donated money and food stuff to him.

Before visiting Masaka, Mr Katumba first campaigned in Kyotera and Rakai Districts.



