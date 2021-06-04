Katumba’s security beefed up 

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

The security of the outgoing minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, has been beefed up following an assassination attempt on Tuesday.

Gen Katumba escaped narrowly when assailants riding on motorcycles riddled his official vehicle with more than 50 bullets, killing his daughter, Brenda Nantongo, and driver Haruna Kayondo on the spot.

Gen Katumba survived with gunshot wounds in his left arm.

Prior to the attack, the general moved with no security detail, using only his official car.

On the fateful morning, Gen Katumba, moved with only one bodyguard, Sgt Khalid Koboyoit, who has been hailed for doing his best to rescue his boss. The escort car that had left home with him had only the driver and had taken a different route.

Bodyguard speaks out

One of Gen Katumba’s bodyguards, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the general last moved with his entire security detail when he served as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) between 2013 and 2017.

“We last used a lead car when he was CDF. He moves just with one bodyguard. We are many(bodyguards) but he just does not like all the pomp that comes with escorts and lead cars,” the body guard said.

Since he was discharged from the hospital, Gen Katumba moves in a civilian car accompanied by military police vehicles, a lead and escort vehicles, filled with armed Military Police personnel.

At his daughter’s burial in Kikandwa Village, Mukono District, security personnel were deployed from two kilometres away from Gen Katumba’s home.

Masked army officers, military police and police carrying rifles manned all corners .

Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, the army spokesperson, said Gen Katumba is entitled to a lead car with security detail, but it was his discretion not to always move without them.

