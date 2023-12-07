Katunguka wants higher pay for science lecturers

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, has tasked the government to increase the university’s wage bill to enable the institution to recruit more science lecturers, as well as better remunerate those already in service.

Speaking at the first day of a three-day 19th graduation ceremony of the university yesterday, Prof Katunguka said currently, the university has about 31 percent of the required staff.

“Attraction and retention of these staff is hard, especially in engineering and architecture because it is more financially rewarding for them to work in the private sector, rather than working at the university,” said Prof Katunguka.

“I request the government to increase our wage bill to enable us to attract, recruit, and retain more science, technology and engineering lecturers,” Prof Katunguka said.

Kyambogo receives a wage bill of Shs61b to clear staff salaries.

Before President Museveni increased salaries for science teachers and lecturers, the lecturers were earning between Shs4 and Shs5m. They are currently earning about Shs8m. Prof Katunguka suggested that their annual wage bill should be increased by Shs6b to be able to pay science lecturers at least Shs12m.

Currently, vice chancellors earn about Shs20m, up from Shs12m they were getting initially.

A total of 10,926 students from Kyambogo University are expected to graduate in different disciplines from December 6 to 8. Of these, 6,118 are males while 4,808 are females.

Prof Katunguka observed that understaffing had forced the university to start training their own staff to take on the mantle and bridge the existing staffing gap.

“We have now proposed recruitment of a second cohort of graduate trainees, bright young men and women who will form the foundation to develop our own professors in these fields,” he said.

President Museveni has in the past directed institutions of learning, including universities, to prioritise the teaching of sciences as a cornerstone for the country’s social-economic transformation and development.

However, several institutions are grappling with lack of adequate staff, equipment and infrastructure needed to ease the teaching of sciences.

In the areas of research, innovations and knowledge generation, Prof Katunguka said the university had introduced a competitive research scheme using its internally generated funds, where staff write proposals to compete for grants.

President Museveni in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Jessica Alupo, said in order to sustain national capacity for scientific research and innovation, the country needs to invest in its professors, scientists and professionals.

He said the government is committed to enhancing salaries of professors and other categories of employees in a phased manner to a level where they can stay and work in Uganda.

Mr Timothy Mayanja, who graduates today in Accounting and Finance, was the overall best student with a CGPA of 4.95 while Ms Esther Abido, who pursued a Bachelor of Administrative Science, was the best female student with a CGPA of 4.88.

The graduation also coincided with the university’s 20th birthday.

Kyambogo became a university in 2003 after the merger of the Institute of Teacher Education, Uganda Polytechnic and Institute of Special Needs Education.

Background

While presiding over the 20-year anniversary of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in October, President Museveni directed government to increase salaries of lecturers teaching science programmes in public universities.