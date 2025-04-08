Katwe man in viral video dumping garbage in drainage remanded to Luzira

A 26-year-old man captured in a viral video dumping garbage into a drainage system during a heavy downpour has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison.

Ronald Katende appeared before Kampala City Hall Court on April 8, where Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire formally read the charge against him.

Katende pleaded guilty to the offence of depositing waste in an undesignated place, contrary to Section 97(4) and (9) of the National Environment Act.

"Your honor, I seek for forgiveness. I have an expectant woman and am the sole breadwinner of my family," Katende pleaded to court.

A resident of Katwe in Kampala Central, Katende was filmed last week removing garbage from his "tuku-tuku" and dumping it directly into a drainage channel during a rainstorm. The video sparked widespread outrage on social media.

He was arrested on April 7 and has since been detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

Under the National Environment Act, a conviction could lead to a fine of up to Shs11 million.

Despite admitting to the charge and requesting bail to take care of his expectant partner, Magistrate Karakire ordered that Katende be remanded until April 15, when he will return to court for sentencing.