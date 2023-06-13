Kaweesi murder suspect disowns lawyer

One of the suspects accused of murdering former Assistant Inspector of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi in has disowned his lawyer.

While appearing before the presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha at the International Crimes Division of the High Court, Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu told court he has never appointed Geoffrey Turamusiima as his lawyer who has been representing him at the previous appearances in court.

"Your honour, I have never appointed Turamusiima as my counsel. I appointed Anthony Wameli. I do not want Turamusiima. At least, let court get me a state lawyer," Nyanzi told the court.

Wameli, the former head lawyer of opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party died in February 2023 from the United States of America where he was undergoing cancer treatment since mid-2021.

While other suspects are on bail, Nyanzi is on remand- facing other capital offences of murdering Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and his driver. Other suspects in the Kaweesi case (Noordin Higenyi alias taata Abdallazak and Abdurashid Mbaziira alias Buyondo Muhammed) are facing charges of child trafficking.

On Tuesday, court also heard that the state has failed to locate the missing suspect Shafiq Kasujja despite advertising him in print media.

Prosecution led by Marion Ben Bella asked court to accord them time in order to file a formal application of proceeding with the hearing of the case without Kasujja.

Justice Khaukha directed prosecution to file the application by June 20 with defense lawyers to reply by July 4. Court tasked prosecution file their rejoinder -if any- by July 10 while the case comes for mention on July 11.

The accused are part of the 23 suspects that were charged with the murder of Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

Prosecution states that the group between January and March 2017 in diverse districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri, Busia, Tororo and others still at large for purposes of influencing government, involved themselves in complicity of murder of Kaweesi on March 17, 2017.

It is further stated that the accused rendered support to Balyejusa and Ogutu who are alleged known members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in executing terrorism acts.