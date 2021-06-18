Kaweesi murder suspect held over Katumba shooting

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

A suspect in the Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder case has been picked up by security on suspicion to have been part of the assailants who on June 1 attempted to kill Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

Mr Yusufu Nyanzi, who was in the company of his 16-year-old son, was two days ago re-arrested by security personnel who were driving in the van, according to his lawyer Godfrey Turyamusiima.

“He was arrested from his home together with his son Ibrahim Nyanzi. However, he (Ibrahim) was yesterday (Wednesday) released after a search was conducted,” Mr Turyamusiima told journalists at Kireka’s Special Investigations Unit yesterday.

“We have now come here at SIU Kireka to ascertain whether Nyanzi is here and also ascertain which exact charges he has been arrested over. Unfortunately, a search has been conducted in the cells, which indicates he is not in,” he added.

Mr Turyamusiima further said he had been advised to search in other places, including the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) in Mbuya.

“We got information on Wednesday from his wife and also the son who had been arrested and we are yet to verify. However, our next step is to go to Mbuya and if he is not there, we shall go to court and file an application for habeas corpus demanding for his immediate release.” he said.

Mr Nyanzi is among the eight suspects who were earlier this year sent to the High Court to stand trial for the alleged murder of Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa in March 2017.

But he has since been released on bail.

On June 1, Gen Katumba was shot and injured in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, by plain clothed assailants, who were riding on motorcycles.

His daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo died on spot.

When contacted, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, said he doesn’t comment on matters regarding Gen Katumba shooting, before referring this reporter to Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, and Mr Charles Twiine, the spokesperson of the CIID. The duo did not pick our repeated calls .

