Kawempe apartment fire: Murder suspect committed to High Court

Nabweru Chief Magistrate's Court has committed, Susan Kaitesi, a suspect in a case in which an apartment in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb was set on fire resulting in the death of two people.

Grade One Magistrate, Ms Winfred Agelun informed the court on Thursday that the case which is capital in nature is beyond her jurisdiction, thus referring it to the High Court for trial.

“The suspect was charged on two counts of murder and arson. The case is capital in nature and cannot be handled at this Magistrate’s Court. I, therefore, commit you to the High Court for further hearing of the case,” she ruled.

This followed state prosecutor Mr Julius Ocen’s submission that investigations into the matter are complete and they are ready to present the evidence in the High Court.

State contends that Kaitesi, 24, on January 12, 2023, at Jinja Karoli Kawempe Zone A in Nabweru Division, in Wakiso District, locked up her 24-year-old cousin Patricia Arinda and her boyfriend Ivan Lukonge,24, in her two-bedroom apartment and set it ablaze. The duo died on spot.

It is prosecution evidence that Arinda arrived at 1pm on the fateful at the accused person’s place on a boda boda. Lukonge, however, had arrived at night at around 3am also on a boda boda. And the duo were together in the bedroom when Kaitesi locked them inside at around 5pm and set the room on fire.

"Everything in the bedroom was burnt to ash. And an oil liquid was found on the door of the bedroom, a charcoal stove and gas cylinder initially suspected to have sparked the fire were found in the kitchen intact," court documents read in part.