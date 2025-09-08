Kawempe Magistrate walks out amid heated NUP supporters trial

Proceedings at Kawempe Grade One Court took an unusual turn on Monday, September 8, when Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe walked out after a heated exchange erupted between the Chief State Attorney and defence lawyers.

The confrontation occurred during the trial of over 30 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, including legislators Muwadda Nkunyingi and Derrick Nyeko, who face charges of being a public nuisance and destroying property.

Tensions escalated when Chief State Attorney Sharon Nambuya demanded that defence lawyers, led by Samuel Muyizzi, present their practising certificates, accusing them of harassment and unprofessional conduct.

The defence countered, insisting that Nambuya should also prove her credentials by producing an appointment letter confirming her status as Chief State Attorney.

Faced with the escalating row, Magistrate Agumasiimwe suspended the session, warning she would not preside over a disorderly court.

“I cannot preside over a court that turns into a market. I expect all counsel to respect this institution. I will meet both parties in chambers to address this misconduct,” she said before leaving the bench.

34 opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters, including MPs Derrick Nyeko and Muwada Nkunyingi, appearing before Kanyanya Magistrates Court on March 4, 2025. Photo/Michael Kakumirizi

Fresh charges filed

The disruption overshadowed the day’s main proceedings, which included new charges against seven NUP supporters accused of engaging in military-style drilling at the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule.

Prosecution, led by Nambuya, amended the charge sheet to include Calvin Tasi alias Bobi Giant, Edwin Serunkuuma alias Eddie King Kabejja, Sharif Lukenge, Yasin Nyanzi, and Tonny Kaweesi. The five are now jointly charged with Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe and Achileo Kivumbi, who are already on remand at Luzira Prison.

According to the amended charge, the group and others still at large convened at the NUP offices on February 12, 2025, where they allegedly carried out unauthorized drills resembling military manoeuvres. The indictment cites Section 45(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act, which prohibits unlawful assemblies and military training without official sanction.

They also face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. All the accused pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyers Elias Nalukoola, Michael Kintu, Tumusiime Kakuru, and Brian Nuwamanya quickly applied for bail, presenting relatives and close associates of the accused as sureties.

Prosecution objected, requesting a month to prepare a comprehensive response.

“We need sufficient time to research, prepare affidavits, and pursue other suspects still at large. The DPP’s office is handling several other matters, and we ask court to allow us one month,” said Nambuya.

Some of the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters at Kawempe Grade One Court on September 9, 2025. Photo/Abubaker Lubowa

Muyizzi, speaking for the defence, countered:

“This is about liberty. The suspects should not suffer because of delays. We strongly oppose the State’s request for a whole month.”

Magistrate Agumasiimwe ruled that while the accused have a right to bail, the prosecution also needed adequate time to respond. She adjourned the matter to September 29, 2025, for the State to reply.

Outside the courtroom

The hearing took place under tight security, with some relatives of the accused denied entry.

Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi raised fresh concerns, alleging that NUP Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro had been seized from the court premises by unidentified security personnel.

“My deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, was kidnapped right here at court by armed men driving a Noah. He had come as a surety, but now we don’t know where they have taken him. This criminal behaviour has no place in 2025,” Ssenyonyi told journalists.

Some of the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in the dock at Kawempe Grade One Magistrates Court on September 9, 2025. Photo/Abubaker Lubowa

He added: “If you have any issue with us, summon us. We shall appear. Abductions are unlawful and unacceptable.”

The chaotic scenes inside and outside court highlighted the growing tension surrounding politically sensitive cases involving NUP members. With fresh charges, stalled bail applications, and heated exchanges between the bar and bench, the session ended abruptly, with proceedings set to resume later this month.