Kawempe mayor demands apology in bail hearing for Bobi Wine's civilian bodyguard

Court in Uganda has deferred its decision on the bail application of Noah Mutwe, the detained bodyguard to opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), after the prosecution challenged the credibility of the sureties presented, sparking courtroom exchanges.

Mutwe, whose legal name is Noah Mitala, faces charges of inciting violence and malicious communication against President Museveni and his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, between January 2024 and May 2025. He denies all charges.

During Monday’s session at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court, State Attorney Ivan Kyazze questioned the legal strength and documentation of the two sureties proposed by the defense: Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjoji and Florence Kiwanuka, a Speaker in the Buganda Kingdom government.

Kyazze argued that one of the sureties lacked a national ID and letter of introduction from the local authorities, and that Sserunjoji had failed to disclose having two homes, raising concerns about his reliability.

“Being a mere mayor is not substantial,” Kyazze submitted.

The remark provoked an immediate protest from Mayor Sserunjoji, who stood up to challenge what he described as a disrespectful characterization.

“I am not a mere mayor, Your Worship. I represent thousands of people,” he said, demanding an apology from the prosecution for what he called a demeaning and dismissive statement.

The courtroom grew tense as the mayor called on the magistrate to order the state to retract the comment.

Prosecutors also cast doubt on the relationship between Mutwe and his proposed sureties, claiming it was tenuous and poorly documented.

They questioned the sudden withdrawal of two earlier sureties, Councilor Betty Nakaweesi and LC1 chairperson Michael Buyondo, calling the move “suspicious.”

“Abandoning sureties who know the accused’s residence raises red flags,” Kyazze said, suggesting concealment.

Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka reinforced the state’s position, warning future sureties to present valid and complete documentation.

In response, defense lawyers argued that both Sserunjoji and Kiwanuka were gainfully employed and held positions of authority, citing previous court rulings that accepted community leaders as credible sureties.

They referred to Obita Charles v. Uganda and Adiki Daud (2021) as legal precedents.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi adjourned the hearing to July 23, when he is expected to deliver a final ruling on the bail application.

Mutwe remains on remand at Luzira Prison, while co-accused ASP Twine has already been released on bail.