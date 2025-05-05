Kawempe North: Court sets May 9 to decide whether Nalukoola bribed Nambi’s witnesses or not





He further argued that: “Some of the very precedents the petitioner (Nambi) relied on had been litigated by me in the past, and the Supreme Court has always upheld the principle that all witnesses are subject to cross-examination, regardless of any contradictions in their affidavits.”



Court further heard that Mawumbe reportedly said that he never swore an affidavit in support of the petition and that he was not present in Kawempe on the voting day and did not participate in the elections at all.



“Since some witnesses never swore any affidavits to begin with, there is nothing to recant and even when witnesses reverse their positions, recanting itself is not illegal, instead, such claims must be subjected to rigorous scrutiny by the courts to determine the true motivations behind any conflicting testimonies,” Mr Luganda submitted.



The court heard that the preliminary objection that was raised by Nambi’s lawyers was nothing more than an extension of the political campaign attempting to win the election through the courts instead of the ballot box, and should be dismissed with costs.



The team added that hostile witnesses are a common feature in legal proceedings and should not be locked out prematurely.

"It is the role of the court and counsel to interrogate them until the truth is established," argued lawyer Remmy Bagyenda.



Lawyer Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa, also representing Nalukoola, cited the Amama Mbabazi Vs Yoweri Museveni presidential election petition, in which he participated. He argued that past cases highlighted the necessity of thorough inquiries rather than striking out affidavits prematurely.



However, in response, Ms Nambi’s lead counsel Mr Ahmed Mukasa Kalule, argued that the Supreme Court has never made a binding decision on the issue of recanting witnesses.



“The current legal standard should be drawn from recent Court of Appeal decisions, such as those in the Moses Attan and Brandon Kintu cases, as the two sets of affidavits by the same people were filed, creating undeniable contradictions.



“Lawyers assisted witnesses in the preparation, translation, and explanation of affidavits, a fact that supports the petitioner's allegations and the hostility of witnesses arises in court, during cross-examination, not while they are with lawyers”, Mr Kalule submitted.



The trial judge has set May 9 to determine whether Nalukoola bribed Nambi’s witnesses as alleged or not.

