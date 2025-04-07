Kawooya, Begumisa feud disrupts 'Buganda for Museveni' rally

The recently revived Buganda for Museveni (BM7) campaign, aimed at boosting support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the Buganda region, has reignited an old rivalry between Sembabule District Woman MP, Mary Begumisa, and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Anifa Kawooya.

The rivalry was on full display at a rally held on Sunday April 6, 2025, at Lwebitakuli Seed School playground, where NRM legislators from Buganda gathered to drum up support for President Museveni ahead of next year’s general election.

Tensions began when police and military personnel allegedly acting on orders from Ms Kawooya, blocked Ms Begumisa’s supporters from entering the venue. A visibly upset Begumisa urged her supporters to remain calm, stressing that no one had the authority to prevent her from attending an event organised by her own party.

The situation escalated to the point where State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo and Sembabule Deputy RDC Faisal Sseruwagi had to intervene, ensuring Begumisa’s supporters were allowed access to the rally.

Earlier in the day, Kawooya had instructed that attendees wearing T-shirts with her image were the only ones allowed to sit in the designated seats inside the tents.

Mr Kasolo criticised this move, pointing out that it was unreasonable to block Begumisa’s supporters, especially since she is the district’s elected Woman MP. Ms Kawooya’s simmering feud with Begumisa are linked to her husband, Mr Wilberforce Bemugisa, who has expressed his intention to run against Ms Kawooya in the upcoming election.

“Whoever issued the orders to block some NRM leaders and supporters from entering here made a mistake. We all belong to the same NRM family, and all those being blocked are supporters of President Museveni,” Mr Kasolo said.

He added that the feud between the two legislators only benefits the Opposition, which had made inroads in Sembabule in the previous elections.

“I am not part of your petty fights because they contribute nothing to our party. I urge my sister Begumisa to use her position as the district MP to help NRM regain Mawogola South, which was lost to the National Unity Platform (NUP),” he stated.

Ms Begumisa, for her part, expressed confusion at the blocking of her supporters, stating that she had no personal issues with any leaders in Sembabule. “Discipline is what has brought me this far, and I will always uphold it,” she said.

Ms Kawooya, confident of her chances in next year’s election, argued that her work for her constituency speaks for itself. “Those who wish to contest against me are welcome, but the voters will show them that it is Anifa who understands their problems and has solutions,” she said.

At 68, Kawooya is a dominant figure in Sembabule politics, having served as a delegate to the 1995 Constituent Assembly, which helped draft Uganda’s current constitution. She was the district’s Woman MP for two decades until 2021, when she shifted to contest in Mawogola West.

Throughout the rally, speakers repeatedly emphasised the importance of promoting the government's achievements and garnering support for President Museveni and other NRM candidates.

Similar rallies in Buganda to rally support for Museveni and the NRM flag bearers have been held in Kiboga, Buvuma, and Kyotera districts.

NRM Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Rosemary Namayanja urged the people of Buganda to rally behind the government before they are left behind in terms of development.

“Our target this time is to ensure that Buganda region votes for President Museveni and NRM flag bearers overwhelmingly just like it was always the case in the early 2000s,other regions are doing it, but Buganda betrayed us in the last election," she said.

In the January 2021 presidential elections, National Unity Platform (NUP) flag-bearer Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, defeated President Museveni in Buganda—a region where Museveni had previously garnered substantial support in the past five elections. Analysts attribute NRM's poor performance in Buganda to unfulfilled promises, rampant land evictions, enforced disappearances, and corruption, all of which contributed to voter disillusionment in the region.



