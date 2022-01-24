Kayunga archdeacon dies in road accident

The police in Ssezibwa region are investigating circumstances under which the archdeacon of Bbaale archdeaconry, in Kayunga District, Venerable Jesse Ssendege was knocked dead by a speeding bus.

According to Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, Venerable Ssendege was riding a motorcycle from Buikwe District when a speeding Kenya bound bus knocked him dead at Buloba Village along the Kayunga-Jinja highway on Sunday night.

According Ms Butoto, the accident occurred at the traffic police check point as both the bus driver and the deceased tried to maneuver through the police block.

"The bus driver was over speeding and when he reached the check point where part of the road was blocked, he instantly turned to the side where the road is not blocked and in the process knocked Venerable Ssendege who was also at the time maneuvering through the blockage," she said.

Ven Ssendege was late last year appointment archdeacon of the newly created Bbaale archdeaconry and it where he was riding to at the tine if his death.

He also formerly served as a parish priest St Stephen's Church Namagabi in Kayunga Town.