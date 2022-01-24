Kayunga archdeacon dies in road accident

Venerable Jesse Ssendege. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Venerable Ssendege was riding a motorcycle from Buikwe District when a speeding Kenya bound bus knocked him dead at Buloba Village along the Kayunga-Jinja highway on Sunday night.

The police in Ssezibwa region are investigating circumstances under which the archdeacon of Bbaale archdeaconry, in Kayunga District, Venerable Jesse Ssendege was knocked dead by a speeding bus.

