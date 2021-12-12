Kayunga becomes battleground for NRM, NUP

The Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja (C) in Kayunga to canvass support for the NRM candidate in LCV race. Photo | Fred Muzaale

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja said during a rally at Nyiize Primary School on Saturday that the party is not taking the by-election lightly and will not leave the district until NRM emerges victorious 

Kayunga District has since last week become a battleground between the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the opposition as each group fights hard to win the by-election.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.