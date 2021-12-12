Kayunga becomes battleground for NRM, NUP

Kayunga District has since last week become a battleground between the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the opposition as each group fights hard to win the by-election.

Although there are independent candidates in the race, it seems the contest has been reduced to two mainly the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Ms Harriet Nakwedde (NUP) and Mr Andrew Muwonge (NRM).

Big wigs from NRM among them ministers, RDCs, officers from security organs, have pitched camp in the district to canvass support for Mr Muwonge.

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, is leading politicians from NUP who have pitched camps in the area to canvass support for Ms Nakwedde.

The Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja said during a rally at Nyiize Primary School on Saturday that the party is not taking the by-election lightly and will not leave the district until NRM emerges victorious

"The president is going to join us on Tuesday so that he boosts our campaigns. This by-election is not a joke. We have to win it in whichever way," she said.

The Premier and other government officials like Mr Moses Kigongo, the NRM vice-chairman, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, the NRM vice chairman for central region, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the director for mobilisation, and very many others have boosted Mr Muwonge's camp that had earlier seemed to be struggling.

Mr Mpuuga on Saturday also disclosed that Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP leader would on Tuesday arrive in the district to canvass support for Ms Nakwedde.

Although NUP leaders have claimed that NRM has plans to rig the election, NRM has described the claims as propaganda aimed at getting sympathy from voters

On Friday, a fleet of police anti-riot trucks and trucks full of policemen were seen entering the district to tighten security ahead of the two-party leaders' arrival in the district.

"This is the toughest election we have ever had in this District," Mr Mohammed Ssendyose, an elder, said.

Ms Nabbanja has described the by-election as a yardstick to gauge whether residents in Kayunga District still want to work with the government or not.