Kayunga by-election: The first NRM-NUP post-election showdown 

The Kayunga by-election, a ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) versus main opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) affair, was marked by low voter turnout in urban centres, dirty tricks, and a heavy security forces presence in the area.

By 1pm, less than 3 hours to the end of the polls, less than 100 people had voted at each of the polling stations sampled by Daily Monitor in Kayunga Town and the surrounding areas. All the sampled polling stations had more than 400 registered voters.

While the police and the military that have, for weeks, been stationed in the district allowed the business to continue with minimal interruption, there was a heavy presence of a cocktail of security forces stationed at different points like schools and local police posts.

In the afternoon, the police also deployed its mambas at strategic points in the town in what an officer in an off the record chat said was to avert any “chaos in this peaceful town”.

The Electoral Commission (EC) officials led by the chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama, were stationed in the district with commissioners assigned polling areas to supervise.

Despite the delivery of voting materials which started as early as 3am, according to several sources, voting at most polling stations started after the official 7am period. At the three polling stations outside Kayunga Referral Hospital, the process began well after 8:30am.

The voting process at several polling stations including Kyato-Mwoloola, Nakyesanja at Kayonza sub-county and Seeta-nyiize Parish, Kangulumira Subcounty were affected amid allegations of ballot stuffing and other accusations of electoral malpractice.

In areas such as Nakyesanja and Kyato, EC officials were found with boxes stuffed with ticked ballot papers in favour of Andrew Muwonge (NRM).

Long before voting officially commenced, for example, polling stations such as Nakyesanja in Kangulumira, a box stuffed with over 462 pre-ticked ballot papers was already at the station.

The police, the military and other security agencies were at hand to prevent such situations from descending into chaos with voters present threatening to boycott the process.

Senior NRM officials led by the party’s Electoral Commission boss, Dr Tanga Odoi shifted the burden of blame to the national EC demanding that the electoral body explains any apparent mess.

"I have received reports of alleged ballot stuffing where the ballot boxes by 6.30am were already full. Now we have sent out our teams to verify these reports and if we ascertain that they are authentic, we shall take the necessary action," Mr Byabakama who is taking the lead supervisory role said. He, however, insisted that the buck stops with the district returning officer who is mandated under the law to take immediate action.

Presented with a box of pre-ticked ballot papers, Mr Byabakama in one incident halted the process until the returning officer could make a decision including bringing an empty box so that the voting process could commence.

Allegations were rife of an overnight process to stuff ballots in favour of the ruling party’s flag bearer, especially in rural areas. Daily Monitor couldn’t independently verify these allegations beyond cases witnessed including those verified by the EC.

A video filmed on Wednesday night showed disgruntled Kayunga residents complaining after being given only Shs4,000 each to vote in favour of the NRM candidate.

Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ssempala Kigozi refuted reports that there were cases of ballot stuffing by NRM supporters at Nakyesa, Bujwaya and Seeta Nyiize polling stations in Kayonza and Kangulumira sub-counties, respectively.

“I have not heard about it (ballot stuffing) I am more concerned about security,” he said.

On Wednesday, the NRM party secretary-general, Mr Richard Todwong, held a press conference at Namagabi SS in Kayunga Town, insisting that the NRM was sure of victory, given that they (NRM leaders) had sorted the political wrangles among leaders in the district.

“NRM stands for peace the reason we have during this campaign ignored all provocation from NUP supporters. NRM has no plan of rigging this election,” Mr Todwong said. Ms Rosemary Ssenninde the director for mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat noted that NRM lost Kayunga district to the opposition in the last general election because of the divisions among the party leaders, adding that they had, however, reconciled the warring parties and were sure of victory in the by-election.

Hundreds arrested

A joint team of security operatives including the police and the military have arrested people feared to be in hundreds on issues related to the by-election in Kayunga.

The arrests, according to opposition supporters started at the commencement of the campaigns but worsened in the two days preceding the December 16 polling day.

Among the arrested include Daily Monitor Journalist Micheal Kakumirizi who was by press time still detained at the rural Naggalama Police station along Gayaza Road. Several main opposition National Unity Platform legislators including MPs; Aloysius Mukasa (Rubaga South), Charles Tebandeke (Bbaale County) and David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga (Busujju County) were also in police custody.

When Daily Monitor visited Naggalama Police station, we were informed that more than 54 people had been transferred from Kayunga to the police station, close to 30km, from where they had been arrested.

Operatives travelling in the infamous drone vehicles spent Wednesday night grabbing opposition targets including from their homes according to the legislators who we interacted with at Naggalama.

They also claimed that the cells at the facility and those they had been checked in after being arrested in Kayunga were overflowing with their supporters. We could not independently verify these claims as police declined to comment.

The Naggalama police DPC Ms Grace Nyangoma declined to discuss any issues regarding the suspects insisting that “technical work” was being done on the matter.

More suspects, in their hundreds, according to various sources were also arrested and detained in police stations across Kayunga and surrounding districts on matters related to the election.

However, the police spokesperson for the Ssezibwa region, Ms Hellen Butoto, said a total of 52 people, including three MPs and a journalist had been arrested.

He said some were arrested for disobeying lawful orders. Some of the suspects were at Kayunga central police station while the MPs had been moved to Naggalama Division police headquarters.

“Some of them flouted curfew guidelines while others were found distributing money to voters,” Kayunga RDC, Mr Ssempala Kigozi said adding: “We carried out an operation and we arrested them. The operation did not segregate against NRM supporters.”



What others say

Mr Joel Musisi, businessman in Kayunga Town,

The election has not been fair. There has been a lot of ballot stuffing in favour of the NRM candidate. The ballot boxes were full of pre-ticked ballot papers by 6.50 am.

Jonathan Wasswa, resident of Busaana Town,

I am worried for this country because elections in this country are useless. There is heavy security deployment in the area as if we are at war.

Yusuf Kalule, Local leader, in Kayunga Town,

The elections were free and fair. I moved from Kayunga to Maligita and to all parts of the district but I didn’t see any pre-ticked ballot papers that NUP supporters claim had been stuffed in ballot boxes.