Kayunga councillors, chairperson clash over alleged corruption

A heated verbal confrontation erupted on Tuesday between a group of Kayunga District councillors and the district chairperson, Mr Andrew Muwonge, as they protested what they described as "corruption tendencies" within the district.

The intense exchange during the district council meeting, presided over by Speaker Saleh Bulinsoni, escalated to the point where it nearly turned into a physical altercation, prompting the Speaker to intervene.

Due to the growing chaos, the meeting, which was convened to discuss the approved district budget, had to be abruptly adjourned.

The tension had been palpable since morning, and the delayed start of the meeting did little to ease the councillors' frustrations. After hours of closed-door discussions, the meeting finally commenced at 3 am, with councillors ready to debate the approved 2025/26 Shs57 billion budget.

The controversy began when Mr Joel Kayira, the Galilaya sub-county councillor, questioned the district leadership over the reallocation of Shs150 million. The funds had originally been earmarked for constructing toilet facilities in six primary schools but were instead redirected toward building a 3-kilometre road.

Mr Kayira demanded to know why the district executive had made this decision without consulting the district council, the supreme authority in such matters.

"This is an illegality," declared Ms Rehema Namulondo, the Kayunga Town council female district councillor, echoing Mr Kayira's sentiments. She accused the district executive, led by Mr. Muwonge, of reallocating the funds with the intention of misappropriating them.

The district Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Malik Mahaba, attempted to provide explanations for the reallocation but was met with skepticism and hostility from the councillors. As the situation grew more volatile, Mr. Muwonge rose from his seat, expressing frustration over the councillors' verbal attacks.

"Why are you allowing the councillors to abuse me when I am the political head of this district? This is unacceptable," he exclaimed before storming out of the meeting.

In the aftermath, the CAO distanced himself from the reallocation decision, questioning why he would alter the budget and for what purpose. Meanwhile, Speaker Saleh Bulinsoni announced that the district council would formally write to the Auditor General to address the financial management anomalies.



