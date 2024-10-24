Kayunga District authorities designate temporary areas for rival chiefs

Tensions are escalating in Kayunga District as authorities designate temporary operational areas for leaders of the Banyala chiefdom and their Buganda Kingdom counterparts.

Ms Mariam Seguya, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), has instructed Kabaka’s chiefs to conduct their work from the Ntenjeru headquarters in Bugerere County, while Banyala leaders are to restrict their operations to the Bbaale County headquarters. This arrangement aims to maintain peace and harmony between the two ethnic groups.

Bbaale County headquarters, located in the cattle corridor of Kayunga District, is approximately 53 kilometers from Ntenjeru, where the district headquarters is situated.

“I have asked both parties to maintain the current status quo. The Banyala should continue operating from Bbaale County headquarters, while Buganda Kingdom officials will work from Ntenjeru,” Ms Seguya stated on Wednesday.

The RDC also mentioned plans to convene a meeting later this week to resolve the ongoing impasse between the two groups. However, she noted that Buganda Kingdom officials would only be allowed to operate in buildings not secured by law enforcement, as these are now considered crime scenes.

“There is peace now. The Banyala have not returned to Ntenjeru,” Ms Seguya remarked.

Last Thursday night, some subjects of Ssabanyala, including cabinet officials, broke into one of Buganda Kingdom's buildings in Ntenjeru, moving in their furniture and setting up tents outside. They claimed possession of the property returned to them under the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between President Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Mr Derrick Kaddu Mbojana, the spokesperson for the Banyala chiefdom, stated that they seized the property for official chiefdom work.

Since Friday, hundreds of Buganda Kingdom loyalists have held night vigils to guard the contested buildings at the district headquarters.

This group has been leaving during the day and returning at night, where they have lit a bonfire and erected a tent for sleeping.



A combined security team, including the police’s Field Force Unit (FFU), regular police, and prison officials, has been deployed to protect the contested property.

Rev Wilson Galimaka, the Banyala chiefdom Prime Minister, declined to comment on the RDC's temporary operational areas, stating, “We are going to sit and discuss the matter.”

In contrast, Mr Bashir Ziraba, the Deputy Kabaka's chief for Bugerere County, welcomed the RDC’s guidelines, asserting that the actions of the Banyala diminish the significance of Buganda Kingdom and the Kabaka.