Kayunga engineer falls into pit-latrine, dies

The deceased engineer Steven Anguyo

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • According to Mr Innocent Dusabe, the district CID, Steven Anguyo, 32, who has been chief plants operator, fell into his own pit-latrine last evening while easing himself.

Kayunga District staff are mourning the death of their own, an engineer with the works department, who fell into his own pit-latrine suspected to have been constructed shoddily.
The Busaana Town Council mayor, Mr David Mubialiwo, said Anguyo, who has been a resident of Kawuku Village had retired home at around 5pm.
"While easing himself, the slab caved in and he fell into the newly constructed pit-latrine. The slab also fell onto him," Mr Mubialiwo said.
He said it is one of the people he has been staying with at home who heard a loud bang in the toilet and alerted neighbours who rushed to the scene.
The pit-latrine is 40 feet deep.
Later, the fire brigade and rescue team from Kayunga Town arrived at the scene and tried to retrieve him but found he had already died.

