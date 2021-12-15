Kayunga fracas: How MP Zaake was beaten and hospitalised

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is treated at Rubaga Hospital after reportedly being beaten by security operatives in Kayunga District on December 14, 2021. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • Dr Brian Mumbere, who was managing him, said Zaake suffered mild head injury, a distal radio ulnar fracture on the left arm and soft tissue injury.

Two armoured military vehicles unexpectedly sandwiched the official car of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Zaake, in Kayunga Town yesterday.
In split seconds, according to witnesses, a soldier, identified by the red collar pips as a Colonel, dragged the legislator out of the car.
“It was sort of a movie. Guys played it rough, but interestingly unprovoked. Everyone saw this happen at Total Petro Station in Kayunga,” Zaake’s aide, Dan Mugambe, said.

