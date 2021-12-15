Kayunga fracas: How MP Zaake was beaten and hospitalised

Two armoured military vehicles unexpectedly sandwiched the official car of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Zaake, in Kayunga Town yesterday.

In split seconds, according to witnesses, a soldier, identified by the red collar pips as a Colonel, dragged the legislator out of the car.

“It was sort of a movie. Guys played it rough, but interestingly unprovoked. Everyone saw this happen at Total Petro Station in Kayunga,” Zaake’s aide, Dan Mugambe, said.

The Colonel, by some accounts, was surrounded by colleagues at the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel, a Major and a Captain, one of whom reached for metallic whips in a pick-up vehicle.

“They beat him all over the body, some concentrating on the head...the MP was in company of five others, but I remember the [National Unity Platform LC candidate] candidate (Nakwedde) was also badly beaten,” Mr Mugambe said.

MP Zaake and other NUP activists were in Kayunga District yesterday to drum up support for Ms Nakwedde on the last day of campaigns ahead of tomorrow’s district chair by-election triggered by the sudden death of the incumbent.

Earlier in the day, security forces blocked NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, at his Magere home in Wakiso District, arguing that his visit to Kayunga which coincided with that of President Museveni, was unwelcome.

The fracas in Kayunga, according to witnesses, broke out as police and army pounced on a procession of NUP supporters who they teargassed and allegedly beat up indiscriminately.

This was at around midday, one witness said, asking not to be named due to fear of attack by security forces, and MP Zaake was reportedly cornered and clobbered near Total Petrol station in Kayunga Town.

“It was horrific, the bad guys pointed guns at us. You would think it was your last moment,” another witness added.

Police denied assaulting the Opposition supporters, with acting police commissioner for Operations, Mr Dennis Namuwoza,saying that security forces understand and respect human rights during crowd control.

MP Zaake’s wife, Ms Bridget Namirembe, said she was told that soldiers, who spotted Special Forces Command-like uniforms, only let her husband leave after thrashing him hard.

After a first aid at Al-Shaf clinic in Kayunga, the lawmaker was referred and arrived at Rubaga Hospital last evening, writhing.

Dr Brian Mumbere, who was managing him, said Zaake suffered mild head injury, a distal radio ulnar fracture on the left arm and soft tissue injury.

“More conclusions will be arrived at after the CT scan,” he said. The MP is now in the surgical ward.