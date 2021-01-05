Kayunga hospital not yet fully equipped, officials say

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Six months after Kayunga General Hospital was renovated and expanded, patients are still struggling to access better health services because it is not yet equipped.

In July 2020, while touring the facility, whose construction was almost complete, Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary, said upon completion, the facility would be equipped with new medical equipment.

However, Dr Francis Kakooza, the hospital medical superintendent, said most of the equipment is yet to be installed like the X-ray machine, operation theatre and dental machines.

Patients sleep on old beds and mattresses.

“We are in some cases improvising so that we do not send away the patients,” Dr Kakooza said during an interview at the weekend.

When contacted, Dr Atwine said she would consult over the matter and get back to this reporter, but by press time she had not given feedback.

Advertisement

Last year, legislators on the public accounts committee of Parliament led by Mr Nandala Mafabi toured the facility but were infuriated when they learnt that it had not yet been equipped. They promised to investigate the matter.

Mr Joel Aita, the chief executive officer of Joadah Consult, a firm that was contracted by government to offer consultancy, said some of the medical equipment were on site while others were already in the country only awaiting to be taken to the facility.

Mr Aita explained that as soon as the facility is commissioned by President Museveni, probably this week, installation of the remaining equipment would be carried out.

“We shall also train the medical staff who will use this equipment. By the end of this month, all the equipment would be installed,” Mr Aita said.

Rehabilitation of Kayunga General Hospital began early last year and is being undertaken by Arab Contractors (U) Ltd at a tune of Shs70b.

The now 200 bed facility has been okayed by government to be elevated to regional referral status and will serve the districts of Kamuli, Nakasongola, Jinja, Mukono, Buikwe, and Luweero.

Mr Paul Kaliba, the project supervising engineer from the Ministry of Health, said the new facility has new additions including an accident and emergency unit, physiotherapy and gym unit, private out-patient department and wards, kitchen and laundry, isolation wards, maintenance and workshop, hostels for intern doctors and quarters for nurses.

Background

Since its construction in the 1970s, Kayunga General Hospital had never had any major renovations.

Over the years, the facility deteriorated into a sorry state with its roof leaking, floors developed potholes while the piped water and sewerage systems had broken down, forcing medical workers and patients to trek long distances looking for water.

Rehabilitation of the hospital began in 2018 and was undertaken by Arab Contractors (U) Ltd at a tune of Shs70b.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com