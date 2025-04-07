Kayunga hospital project paused after developer razes tenants property

Leaders in Kayunga District have halted the construction of a Shs1.5 billion Children and Women’s Hospital project in Nalusanja Village, Kayonza Sub-county, after the developer razed homes and crops belonging to the existing tenants on the land.

The decision to halt the project was made during a heated meeting on Sunday April 6, 2025, following an outcry over the actions of Ms Penina Awori, the developer.

Awori had begun construction on the modern facility, which was also planned to include an orphanage, without compensating the tenants whose homes and crops were destroyed. The affected crops included coffee, bananas, cassava, and potatoes, which were bulldozed without warning.

After the destruction, Ms Awori began constructing a perimeter wall around the property and barred the tenants from accessing their land. Some tenants who attempted to access their gardens were arrested by private security personnel and taken to Nakyesa Police Post, where they were charged with criminal trespass.

In response to the destruction of property, Mr Charles Tebandeke, MP for Bbale County, convened an urgent meeting attended by local leaders, including Ms Awori, Kayunga Resident District Commissioner Mariam Seguya, NRM district chairperson Moses Karangwa, and other local officials.

"We have immediately halted any development activities on this land until you (Ms. Awori) negotiate with the affected tenants. You are also directed to remove all security personnel from the land and compensate the tenants for their destroyed crops," Mr. Tebandeke said.

The disputed land, a 100-acre plot, is part of 637 acres owned by Rev Blasius Tasobya, spanning four villages: Nalusanja, Kidukulu, Kazinga, and Kyamujumbi. The land was sold to Ms. Awori in 2016 for over Shs600 million.

Despite having a title deed for the 100-acre plot, Ms Awori told the leaders that she had paid for the land while in the United States before conducting due diligence to verify the presence of tenants or any other encumbrances.

However, local leaders rejected her claims, asserting that the land had been inhabited for a long time. They questioned how she could spend such a significant sum on land without verifying its status.

"The sale transaction could be fraudulent," said Mr. Tebandeke.

Ms Awori defended her actions, stating that the seller had assured her that only three tenants occupied the land. "All the people claiming to be tenants have no documents to support their claim. I compensated some of them through the area LCs. If necessary, we will go to court—I have my legal team ready," she said.

Ms Seguya condemned the destruction of tenants' properties and cautioned Ms Awori.

"How can you destroy people's homes? This project is good, but it must proceed with harmony between all parties involved," she said.

The RDC also ordered the immediate removal of the security personnel guarding the land, warning that they would face arrest if they did not comply.

Ms Awori, however, insisted that locals stood to lose if the project was not completed.