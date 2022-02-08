Kayunga hospital struggles without ambulance for 5 years

The main building at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital. PHOTO | FILE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Caregivers and relatives of patients now have to buy fuel for the ambulance donated by area Member of Parliament, Mr Amos Lugoloobi.

Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital in Kayunga District is operating without an ambulance after their only one broke down five years ago.

