Kayunga investor, land tenants’ eviction row goes to State House 

A longstanding land row between land tenants and an investor, whom they accuse of evicting them illegally in Butalabuna village in Kayonza Sub-county, Kayunga District, has been forwarded to State House for intervention.

The contestation is on a 100-acre piece of land which Ms Penina Awori Mulindwa, reportedly bought in 2016 at over Shs600 million to construct a children's, women's hospital and an orphanage centre.

However, about 40 sitting tenants refused to vacate the land, demanding compensation from Ms Awori before they could leave.

She rejected their demand, saying they (tenants) had failed to show documents to prove their ownership claims.

This has resulted in a two-year-long land battle between the two sides, something that prompted the State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja and local leaders like the RDC, Ms Mariam Seguya, to intervene in June 2025, in vain.

Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County Member of Parliament in his September 1 petition to Ms Phionah Barungi, the Senior Presidential Assistant in charge of special duties, claimed that Ms Awori was grabbing land and evicting tenants with the help and support of “big wigs” in government.

“It has come to my knowledge that the landlord is conniving with big shots and wealthy people in government to evict the poor tenants,” he writes.

Mr Tebandeke also claimed that a cabinet minister he did not name was helping Ms Awori to unlawfully evict the tenants.

Mr Charles Tebandeke (L) shows journalists documents about the contested land

But Ms Awori dismissed the legislator’s claims as baseless, noting that even though the said cabinet minister is her uncle, he doesn't even know where the contested land is located.

Ms Awori claims that by the time she bought the land in question, it had no tenants.

“With whom did she sign the agreements to share the land?” Mr Tebandeke asked.

It is alleged that Ms Awori had upon buying the disputed land, signed agreements with sitting tenants to give her half of their land so that she could process titles for them.

“In the process of purchasing or acquiring the land, it was clearly documented that Ms Awori did not do a physical search on the land,” the MP’s letter adds.

It adds, “Conclusively, the question of ownership of Ms Awori needs to be examined thoroughly, and to that effect, the outcry of the residents that they have been subjected to unlawful evictions and yet they are bibanja owners on the subject land, that crops and houses were destroyed and yet they derive their livelihood from the land needs to be interrogated.”



Ms Barungi, who in June also visited the land, had asked the affected tenants to produce documents to support their ownership claims but they had not complied with her request.

“We asked the affected tenants to meet a team from my office at the Kayunga RDCs office so that their concerns could be heard, but they never showed up,” Ms Barungi said.

But Mr Tebandeke cited biases in the way the matter was being handled.

He vowed to drag the investor to the courts of law if the State House fails to resolve the impasse.

Kayunga District is a hotbed of land wrangles, especially in the cattle corridor area of Bbaale County, with many people losing their lives and property in land-related disputes.



