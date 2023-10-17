Kayunga, Kamuli leaders ban sand mining in River Nile

Leaders in the districts of Kayunga and Kamuli have banned sand mining business from River Nile.

The directive, which takes effect this week, followed a fierce fight between sand miners from Kamuli District and fishermen from Kayunga District last week over fishing and mining boundaries.

The local leaders, including chief administrative officers, district chairmen, district fisheries officers, resident district commissioners, and district police commanders, among others from both local governments, issued the ban during a meeting at Bugondha Primary School in Mbulamuti Sub-County in Kamuli District last week.

Fishermen from Kayunga accused sand miners from Kamuli of carrying out illegal sand mining activities in their territory.

The conflicts had also resulted in the arrest of some sand miners from Kamuli District, who were found mining sand on the Kayunga side.

“We have resolved that River (Nile) sand mining activities have been banned and anyone found mining sand in the river will be arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Moses Ddumba, the Kayunga RDC, said after the meeting.

The miners, mostly youth, go about 30 feet to the bed of the river and scoop sand, which they load in canoes and then sail to the river banks, with a big truck going for about Shs800,000.

School dropouts

The lucrative sand mining business has resulted in many young boys dropping out of school in both districts.

Dr Charles Iga, the Kayunga District fisheries officer, said besides being risky, sand mining activities destroy the breeding areas for fish.

“Sand mining changes the appearance of the water, and therefore, fish cannot easily locate mates for breeding,” Dr Iga said, adding: “It (sand mining) is also making the river very deep, making it hard for anyone who drowns there not to survive.’’

The meeting, however, resolved that only fishermen with licences and recommended fishing gear should go on with their activities.

It was also resolved that sand miners, whose source of livelihood had been halted, be trained in alternative sources of livelihood such as cage fish farming.

Alternative ventures

Mr Ddumba also said those who had been involved in sand mining would be given special consideration in government poverty alleviation programmes such as the Youth Livelihood Programme, Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM).

Sand mining has in the past decade become a lucrative business due to the swiftly growing construction sector where it is used to make concrete.

But environmentalists have on several occasions raised concern over the increasing sand mining in swamps, saying excessive excavation of sand will spark off a serious ecological disaster.