Kayunga leaders block Shs1.5b project after developer destroys tenants’ gardens, homes

Angry leaders and land tenants in Kayunga District have blocked the construction of a multi-million children and Women hospital project in Nalusanja village in Kayonza Sub-county after its developer razed down some homes and crops belonging to residents.

The Kayunga leaders took the stand during a heated Saturday meeting held on the contested land after Ms Penina Awori, the developer who had embarked on construction of the modern facility that would also have an orphanage home, razed crops, and houses of sitting tenants on the land without first compensating them.

After destroying the property, Ms Awori started erecting a wall fence around the land and blocked access by the affected tenants. Some of the tenants who attempted to access their gardens were arrested and detained at Nakyesa police post, where they were slapped with offences of criminal trespass.

Following the destruction of the properties by graders, Mr Charles Tebandeke, the area Member of Parliament, convened an urgent meeting, which was also attended by, among others Ms Awori, Ms, Mariam Seguya, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner and Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga District NRM chairperson plus other local leaders. Residents accused the developer of destroying their coffee, banana, cassava and potato gardens.

"We have forthwith halted any development activities on this land until you (Awori) negotiate with the affected tenants. You are also directed to immediately remove all the bouncers from the land. You are also going to compensate them for their destroyed crops," Mr Tebandeke said.

The 100-acre piece of land which the developer now has a title deed, is part of the 637 acres of land that belongs to Rev. Blasius Tasobya, which stretches in four villages of Nalusanja, Kidukulu, Kazinga and Kyamujumbi.

The freehold titled land is occupied by at least 70 tenants and was sold to Ms Awori in 2016 at over Shs600 million.

However, the developer told local leaders that she paid the first instalment for the land while in the United States of America before she even carried out due diligence to ascertain whether the land has tenants or any other encumbrances.

The area leaders dismissed Ms Awori’s assertion that the seller of the land assured her of only three tenants on the land at the time of their sale agreement.

The land reportedly had more occupants.



Angry leaders wondered how the developer could spend all that money to buy the land without inspecting it.

"The sale transaction could be fraudulent,” the MP said.

In response, Ms Awori said “All the people claiming to be tenants on this land don’t have any document to support their claim. I compensated some of the tenants through the area LCs. We can go to court, I have my legal team.”

Mr Sam Sekanza, the Nalusanja village LCI chairperson, claimed that he did not know Ms Awori and that he was only shocked when he saw graders clearing people's properties.

Mr Tebandeke noted that he had inquired from the Kayunga district Land Board on how Rev Tashobya obtained a freehold title for the land but said he had discovered that the district land board did not have any file on the land in question.

The affected tenants in unison also said they would not allow the project to go on unless Ms Awori compensates them.

One unidentified lady claimed she was stranded after part of her house was destroyed before she was asked to relocate with her children and property.

Mr Karangwa vowed to demolish the structures under construction if Ms Awori did not negotiate with the affected tenants.



"Go back to your land and begin cultivating it. Those of you who were arrested and released on police bond on charges of criminal trespass should not report again at police again, "Mr Karangwa ordered.

Ms Seguya who condemned the act of razing people's properties cautioned the developer against treating the affected land tenants as" chicken".

"How can you come and destroy people's homes? This project is good but it should be done when you are in harmony with all the people," Ms Seguya fumed.

The RDC also ordered all private civilian guards locally known as bouncers who were employed to guard the land to vacate it before they are arrested.

Ms Awori said locals were the ones to lose if the project was not implemented.

Kayunga is one of the hotbeds of land wrangles and in 2005, a landlord was burnt by his tenants while trying to open boundaries of his land.

Police stats