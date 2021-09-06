Kayunga leaders task sugar factories to fix damaged roads

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Authorities in Kayunga District have mounted pressure on sugar manufacturing companies that own sugarcane plantations to renovate all feeder roads, which they claim were damaged by trucks ferrying sugarcane.

During an engagement meeting between Sugar Corporation of Uganda Ltd (Scoul), GM Sugar Uganda Ltd and the district leaders at the district headquarters at the weekend, Mr Joel Kayiira, the acting Kayunga District chairperson, said almost all the roads in the district which include the Kayunga-Galilaaya Road had become impassable after being damaged by heavy trucks.

Scoul, Kakira Sugar Works Ltd, and GM Sugar Ltd own vast sugarcane plantations in Bbaale and Galilaaya sub-counties.

Many residents have switched to growing sugarcane, which has resulted in food shortages.

“Sugarcane trucks damage the roads because when they get stuck in the mud, drivers excavate sections of the road,” Mr Kayiira said.

Kayunga speaker Saleh Bulinsoni tasked the sugar manufacturing companies to give back to the community

“It is a pity that communities that grow sugarcane are the most poor in the country. Sugar companies should think about giving back to such communities in form of provision of health and education services,” Mr Bulinsoni said.

He also called on Scoul and GM Sugar Ltd to offer employment opportunities to educated locals.

Mr Seerangan Balusamy, the Scoul general manager plantations, promised to address concerns of communities where they operate.

Mr Joseph Muranzi, the GM Sugar Ltd manager outgrowers, said they would help to upgrade the damaged roads.

About roads in Kayunga District

Kayunga District has approximately 208 kilometres of national roads on four sections that include; Mukono-Kayunga, Kayunga-Busaana, Kayunga—Galilaaya, and Kayunga-Njeru.

Of all these roads, only 35km are tarmac while 175km is murram.

Kayunga has 353kms of district roads. However, the government is tarmacking Kayunga-Busaana Road and plans are under way to tarmac the Kayunga--Galilaaya Road in the coming financial year, which would increase the kilometres of tarmacked roads.