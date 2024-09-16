Kayunga magistrate fundraises for treatment of defiled 2-year-old baby

Attendees of a session at the Kayunga Grade One Magistrate Court were on Monday thrown into grief when an 18-year-old man appeared in the dock over defiling a two-year-old baby.

At around noon, Kassim Katende, who is a resident of Buyobe Village in Kayunga Sub-county, Kayunga District, was dragged from the holding cell to the courtroom by Prison warders.

As Kayuga Grade One magistrate Faridah Ikimaana read charges to the shy-looking suspect, the fully-packed court was visibly reduced to sorrow in disbelief even as attendees kept standing to have a clear view of Katende.

“You (Katende) are accused of defiling a two-year-old girl in August 2024 but this court cannot hear your case because it is of a capital nature. You will be taken to the High court when investigations in the case are complete,” Ikimaana held.

The magistrate, who appeared grief-stricken, later halted court proceedings and started a fundraising to help 24-year-old Shamim Nankinga to pay for treatment of her daughter (victim).

“I’m still in court but go and ask my aide to give you money so that this mother can pay for the treatment of her baby,” Magistrate Ikimaana told one of the court workers.

Some court attendees also contributed money which was handed to the peasant mother of three, who separated with her husband.

“I thank you. I’m helpless as my baby requires money for treatment,” she said before exiting the courtroom.

Nankiga was with the victim in court, but the magistrate asked her not to bring her again.

Nankinga later told Monitor that the accused is an uncle to the victim, whom he found at her grandmother’s home.

“In July I took my child to my mother’s home in Buyobe Village after I got married to another man. But on the fateful day, I had gone to visit my mother when I found the accused red-handed defiling my daughter in the house,” Nankinga explained.

She said that she raised alarm, prompting the` suspect to run away as the baby was left seriously bleeding from her private parts.

She later reported to area authorities leading to the arrest of Katende.

According to Nankinga, the victim sustained raptured private parts and now passes stool frequently with doctors saying her damaged uterus must be removed.

“I don’t have money to buy the drugs prescribed by doctors,” she lamented.

According to family sources, the accused dropped out of school in senior one.

The magistrate adjourned the case to October 7 when the accused will be brought back to court for mention of her case.