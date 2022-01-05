Kayunga man makes cooking stones to protect environment

In a bid to reduce over dependence on wood fuel for cooking, a man in Kayunga District has made cooking stones to save the environment.

Mr Shaban Kawuki, 40, a resident of Ndeeba Village in Kayunga Town Council, says the stones are intended to reduce the pressure on the remaining forest cover in the area.

Mr Kawuki, who abandoned his work as a taxi conductor in June last year to take on the project, says he makes the cooking stones by mixing water, clay, small stones, and small amounts of cow dung, which act as an accelerant.

The solid mixture is then moulded into circular stones which are dried for three days.

“The cooking stones, unlike the charcoal briquettes, can be reused until they break into pieces,” Mr Kawuki said.

To light the stones for cooking, one uses some firewood.

Mr Kawuki says many people in the area buy his stones which he sells at Shs100 per stone.

“Besides saving the forests, I am earning a living from selling the cooking stones. I can earn about Shs20,000 on a good day,” Mr Kawuki says.

Some of the residents say the stones are more durable compared to charcoal briquettes and firewood.

“I use the same stones for four days and it has helped me to save money,” Ms Jane Nabatanzi, a resident of Kayunga Town, says.

Ms Ashabrick Nantege, the coordinator of Appropriate Technology Centre (ATC), said: “Anything that takes away people from using the forests (for cooking) is welcome.”

She promised to visit the innovator to assess the product.

Mr Patrick Musaazi, the Kayunga District environment officer, said a significant amount of forest cover has been lost to charcoal burning, timber cutting, and other human activities.

He added that trees in Ssezibwa wetland, some as old as 80 years, have not been spared.

Recently, Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP, tabled a motion in Parliament asking for the degazettement of Kiwula, Namale, and Bajjo central forest reserves for the establishment of an industrial park.