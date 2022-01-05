Kayunga man makes cooking stones to protect environment

Mr Shaban Kawuki makes the cooking stones at his home in Ndeeba Village in Kayunga Town Council, Kayunga District on Monday. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Residents in the area say the stones can be reused multiple times and helps save money. 

In a bid to reduce over dependence on wood fuel for cooking, a man in Kayunga District has made cooking stones to save the environment.

