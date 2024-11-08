Kayunga NRM boss collapses, dies in court

Shock gripped residents in Kayunga Town when the chairman of the ruling NRM party chairperson for Busaana sub-county collapsed and died during a court session.

The shocking incident unfolded on Thursday when Alex Kenyi, 56, collapsed and died during a court session.

Eyewitnesses reported that Kenyi was testifying in a land dispute case, accusing another resident of unlawful possession of the plot in Namagabi village, when the sudden collapse occurred.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Emmanuel Perimba, immediately halted proceedings.

Mr Henry Kaggwa, LC1 chairman for Namagabi A village, who witnessed the incident said, "The deceased had just stood up in the dock when he collapsed. Court attendees rushed him to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Mr Kaggwa added that Kenyi has not been experiencing any health issues and had ridden his motorcycle to court.

Mr Livingstone Kyagaba, Kayunga North NRM chairperson, remembered Kenyi as a humble and devoted supporter of the party.

"Whenever NRM matters arose, Kenyi would step forward to support his party," Mr Kyagaba said.