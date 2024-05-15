Kayunga NUP supporters divided as 'newcomers' threaten to unseat incumbent MPs

A rift has emerged among National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Kayunga District after several 'newcomer politicians' threatened to unseat all party-leaning incumbent legislators in the area.

The divisions came to light on Tuesday during the launch of the registration exercise for the opposition party members.

The launch, which was held at the district NUP head office in Kayunga Town, was presided over by Mr Robert Kabanda, the focal person for Greater Mukono. Mr Kabanda is also mayor for Mukono Central Division.

During the function, which was attended by area MPs; Mr Charles Tebandeke ( Bbaale County), Mr Patrick Nsanja ( Ntenjeru South) and other local leaders which would have been used to deliberate on the ongoing members' registration exercise, upcoming politicians instead used the occasion to attack incumbents with whom they are fighting to get the party tickets in the 2026 general election.

The feud prompted Mr Kabanda to caution party supporters against fighting one another and advised them to dedicate all their energies to fighting what he described as dictatorship in the country.

For instance, Mr Joseph Ouma, who had for long expressed his intention to vie for the Kayunga District LC 5 seat in 2026 on the NUP ticket shocked members, when he declared that he was going to contest against Mr Tebandeke for the Bbaale County seat.

"I want to declare that I have changed my mind now. I am going for the Bbaale County seat," Mr Ouma said to stirring mixed reactions from members.

Mr Ouma's declaration too rubbed Tebandeke the wrong way and looked unamused. Both Mr Tebandeke and Mr Ouma had, hitherto the latter's declaration, been in the same camp.

On learning about Mr Ouma's intentions, a section of Mr Tebandeke's supporters were all up in arms against Mr Ouma whom they accused of being a land grabber. Mr Ouma too fired back.

Mr Ouma who was once the Kayunga District LC 5 vice chairperson and the district NRM general secretary but defected to NUP in 2020 citing "massive corruption" within the ruling party told this publication in an interview on Sunday that he was sure of holding the party ticket in the forthcoming general election.

"I have no grudge against my friend Mr Tebandeke but the issue is that we differ in ideology. He deviated from the principles of the struggle and that is the reason I have decided to contest against him,” Mr Ouma said, adding that no political seat is ring-fenced for any politician.

An inside source within NUP that preferred not to be named told this reporter that one of the top party leaders had met with Mr Ouma and assured him of the party flag "given that the incumbent Tebandeke has some differences" with NUP President, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi.

Mr Nsanja warned party supporters against attacking Mr Tebandeke whom he said should be respected because he was the first Opposition politician to win the MP seat in the district.

Mr Tebandeke described as "mere excitement" declarations by some newcomers that they want to unseat them.

"Before you come out to say that you are going to contest for a political office in 2026 first weigh yourself whether you have support, don’t just get excited and say even me I am going to contest against Tebandeke, " he said.

In Ntenjeru North constituency, Mr Patrick Sserubiri, who in 2021 contested for the seat and lost to incumbent Amos Lugoloobi, is facing opposition from Eng Fredrick Kafeero and Eng Godfrey Kara’s camps.

Mr Sserubiri accused some political aspirants he did not name of only using NUP for their selfish gains, urging supporters to reject them.

Commenting on the ongoing impasse among party supporters in the district, Mr Ben Ojambo, the Kayunga District NUP focal person cautioned party supporters against politics of mudslinging and intrigue.



"I am concerned about the infighting amongst party members. But I want to inform them that NUP will not give a party ticket based on who has abused his opponent more than the other. All those who want the party flag in 2026 should canvass support on the ground because it is only politicians with political support that will be fronted by the party to contest in the general election, "Mr Ojambo said.