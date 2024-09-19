Kayunga NUP supporters protest arrest of leaders

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) members in Kayunga District have protested the arrest of their leaders by police.

Nine NUP leaders including Bbaale county NUP chairperson Joseph Ouma were rounded up by police in Kitimbwa Town in Bbaale County while registering party members.

Party district treasurer Ben Kyobe, who described the arrest as unlawful, said the exercise for which they were arrested is countrywide and that the Inspector General of Police had been formally informed.

"This is intended to frustrate our efforts to recruit party members, but we shall not back down" Kyobe said on Thursday.

Speaking at Kayunga Central Police Station, Ouma said “police were working for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party,” adding that “police should tell the country if NUP has been deregistered as a political party.”

"We see NRM registering members, but the police don’t arrest them" Ouma added.

According to him, NUP secretary general David Rubongoya had in May written to the IGP informing him of the exercise.

Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC) Rosette Sikahwa said they have preferred cases related to being a public nuisance against the detained- and that they would be taken to court.

Patrick Sserubiri, the Kayunga District NUP chairperson tried to secure bond for the suspects, but the DPC refused.