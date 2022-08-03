Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the former spokesperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, who has been the current Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, has died.

Reports indicate that he passed on this morning at Lubaga Hospital. The cause of his death is not yet known.

According to his elder brother, Hajji Muhammad Kayongo, Mutumba died moments after arriving at Lubaga Hospital.

He was part of the recently concluded retreat for Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

Some of the mourners gather at the home of the late Muhammad Nsereko Mutumba in Kinaawa. Photo | Shabibah Nakirigya

His body is expected to be taken to Old Kampala Mosque for final prayers before being laid to rest at around 4pm at Mugongo village, Kyengera Sub County in Wakiso District.

Hajji Mutumba was appointed by President Museveni as the Kayunga RDC in March 2022.

Tribute messages have been flowing in from various people among them the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Faruk Kirunda, who has described his death as a big blow not just to the Muslim fraternity but to the entire country.

Mr Kirunda described Hajji Mutumba as a respected opinion leader who worked for peace, unity and development of the country.

Former Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Spokesman and now Kayunga RDC Hajji Nsereko Mutumba is dead. He was found motionless in his bed this morning. A great friend gone!

