Kayunga RDC Hajji Nsereko Mutumba is dead
What you need to know:
- A close aide to Mutumba confirmed the death and promised to provide details later in the day.
Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the former spokesperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, who has been the current Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, has died.
Reports indicate that he passed on this morning at Lubaga Hospital. The cause of his death is not yet known.
According to his elder brother, Hajji Muhammad Kayongo, Mutumba died moments after arriving at Lubaga Hospital.
He was part of the recently concluded retreat for Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.
His body is expected to be taken to Old Kampala Mosque for final prayers before being laid to rest at around 4pm at Mugongo village, Kyengera Sub County in Wakiso District.
Hajji Mutumba was appointed by President Museveni as the Kayunga RDC in March 2022.
Tribute messages have been flowing in from various people among them the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Faruk Kirunda, who has described his death as a big blow not just to the Muslim fraternity but to the entire country.
Mr Kirunda described Hajji Mutumba as a respected opinion leader who worked for peace, unity and development of the country.
He was last seen in public during Idd celebrations at Nakivubo Blue Primary school.