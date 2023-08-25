Kayunga residents protest over unfulfilled pledge to tarmac their road

Angry residents and a section of leaders in Kayunga District on Thursday held a demonstration as a way of reminding President Museveni about the pledge he made to tarmac Kayunga-Galilaaya road.

The pledge made during the 2006 election campaigns remains unfulfilled to date.

“The president told us that he would tarmac this 85-kilometre road if we vote NRM and we did, but there are no signs of tarmacking the road up to now,” Mr Joel Kayiira, the Galilaaya sub-county councillor said.

Led by the Bbaale County Member of Parliament, Mr Charles Tebandeke, the protestors blocked the Kayunga-Galilaaya road with big stones and logs at Kitimbwa and Kitwe trading centres for hours, interfering with the smooth traffic flow.

“I have on several occasions petitioned the president to fulfil his pledge of tarmacking this road and also tabled this matter on the floor of parliament but nothing positive has come out,” Mr Tebandeke told a mammoth gathering KItimbwa trading centre.

The protesters had placards with statements such as; “We are tired of lies about tarmacking this road.”

“We are tired of empty lies. Enough is enough, many of our people have perished in accidents because of the poor state of the roads,” a protestor shouted.

The road is busy with many trucks ferrying sugarcane from Bbaale to Kakira, Lugazi and Luweero where sugar factories are located.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, criticized the residents for blocking the road but said it was later cleared to allow the traffic flow.

Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister for Works and Transport asked the residents to be patient.