Kayunga residents seek new tourism site

Leaders and residents of Kayunga District have urged the government to consider designating and developing the area where the River Nile joins Lake Kyoga as a tourism site. The Bbaale County MP, Mr Charles Tebandeke, a proponent of the proposal, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday: “The site at Kawongo in Galilaaya Sub-county, where River Nile joins Lake Kyoga, is a site which can attract tourists.” Mr Tebandeke said when the ongoing works on the Kayunga-Bbaale-Galilaya Road are completed, access to the site will be made easier. “As leaders from Kayunga District, we are going to make all the necessary documentation on the site and send it to the relevant authorities,” he said. Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairperson, said the district council would push for the development of the site.

He added that when developed, it would be a source of local revenue besides creating jobs and market for foodstuffs and crafts. “At an appropriate time, the district council will pass a resolution in support of the development of the tourism site. We shall thereafter send the resolution to relevant authorities,” Mr Muwonge said. Mr Joel Kayira, the Galilaya Sub-county councillor, said like the Source of River Nile at Jinja that attracts many tourists, the site where the same river joins Lake Kyoga is equally unique and would attract tourists. “There are also prospects of salt deposits in Kalenge Village in Galilaaya Sub-county,” Mr Kayira said. Located about 85km from Kayunga Town, Kawongo is the main fishing landing site in Kayunga District.

Five years ago, Kayunga leaders and technocrats from the defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) tried to push for the gazetting of the newly constructed Isimba Bridge into a tourism site, but the plan has never materialised, something some local leaders say is “unfortunate and needs urgent implementation”. The Kova Island, which joins the two sections of the bridge, has a forest, which is a habitat for wild animals such as monkeys, baboons, and water birds, among others. Dr Simplicious Gessa, the spokesperson of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), commended the local leaders in Kayunga for the initiative and pledged that UTB would support them to ensure that their proposal is implemented.

“Tourism is one of the sectors where many people benefit directly and indirectly. When tourists come, they buy food, crafts, and those with accommodation also benefit. We shall work with Kayunga District Local Government to have that initiative implemented,” he said. The Kalagala falls in Kangulumira Sub-county on River Nile is currently the only tourism site in the district. Construction of the Kayunga-Bbaale-Galilaaya Road is expected to be completed in two years.

Development