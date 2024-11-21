Kayunga rolls out toilets with pad-changing rooms

The district education officer says at least 10 girls drop out of school every term in Kayunga District due to challenges related to menstrual hygiene.

Authorities in Kayunga have rolled out an initiative to construct modern menstrual hygiene facilities to reduce the number of adolescent girls who drop out of primary schools in the district.

Menstrual hygiene facilities include changing rooms, washrooms, latrines, incinerators for disposing of menstrual waste, clean water sources, detergents, towel pieces, and sanitary pads.

Mr Dan Bubaale, the district education officer, said at least 10 girls drop out of school every term in Kayunga due to challenges related to menstrual hygiene.

He said the highest dropout rates are among students from rural schools and poor families.

Mr Bubaale made the remarks during the commemoration of World Toilet Day at Kawolokota Primary School in Kayonza Sub-county, Kayunga District, on Tuesday.

During the event, the Fosalterna toilet facility at Kawolokota Primary School was officially commissioned. The facility includes a dedicated pad-changing room and tap water access, providing menstruating girls with a safe and private space for hygiene management. It is also designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities and has a lifespan of at least 40 years, as it can be emptied when full.

The toilet was constructed by Water for People, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, with financial support from the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund (SHF).

Ms Mariam Seguya, the Kayunga resident district commissioner, who was the chief guest at the function, asked residents to maintain the sanitation facilities and guard then against vandalism.

"You should ensure proper usage of these facilities to curb outbreak of diseases like cholera. Ensure these toilets have clean water for their users," she said.

Mr Vallence Uragiwenimana, the principal environment officer in the Ministry of Health, said sanitation is a human right yet millions of people still live without toilets.

He noted that the recently concluded study on the cost of inaction for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) indicates that the country loses up to Shs5b annually because of poor WASH.

"According to the recently released census result of 2024, only 43 percent of households had improved sanitation facilities and 50 percent of households had unimproved sanitation facilities. Seven percent had no facility and practice open defecation, while 28 percent of households share toilets," Mr Uragiwenimana said.

Mr Martin Mujjabi, a senior environmental health officer at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said there is need for Parliament to put in place incentives that would help people to construct toilet facilities which don’t contaminate shallow wells and the environment.

Ms Brenda Achiro, the country director for Water for People, said the 15-year toilet facility construction project is being implemented across 10 districts in the country to promote accelerated home sanitation.

Ms Achiro said in Kayunga District, the project is being implemented in the sub-counties of Kitimbwa, Bbaale, Kayonza, and Galilaaya, where four health facilities and four schools have already received modern toilet facilities.

She said more public institutions are set to benefit from the initiative, adding that the NGO plans to conduct mindset-change training sessions for locals without toilet facilities, encouraging them to build and use proper sanitation facilities.

