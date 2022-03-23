Kayunga secures Shs250m to fix ‘structural mistakes’ on office block

Authorities in Kayunga have earmarked Shs250m to renovate the district office block that was built with structural mistakes.

“It is true. There were structural mistakes made by the contractor. The entire building needs a complete overhaul,” Mr Andrew Muwonge, the district chairperson said.

The Shs900million mega building constructed 11 years ago by SMB International Company Ltd is now dilapidated.

“We have resolved to remove the tiles and redo the roofing, restore the broken floor tiles and sewerage and water system,” Mr Muwonge told this publication on March 22.

Mr Muwonge added that renovation is intended to save staff lives.

“The contractor did not put plastic paper underneath the roofing tiles which has resulted into leaking whenever it rains. With poor ventilation, the situation is really bad,” he observed.

Another female district staff who preferred anonymity told this publication that “they expect disaster from the falling concrete ceiling.”

Mr Saleh Bulinsoni, the district speaker noted that improving the building which houses most of the district offices is a huge relief.

Kayunga District engineer, Jonathan Wazimbe said the renovation works require over Shs400million but would be done in phases, starting with serious ones.”

“We have contracted Wazibas General Contractors and designers, a company carrying out building works of the southern wing of the block to do the renovations,” Eng Wazimbe disclosed.

About the building

President Museveni in 2005 during Eng. Steven Dagada’s reign as district chairperson laid a foundation stone for the construction of the office block and donated Shs100m towards the project.Hitherto, the district offices were housed in the dilapidated buildings that belong to Buganda Kingdom at Ntenjeru Village- an area close to where the new district office block is.