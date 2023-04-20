Kayunga snake trader bitten to death by Puff Adder

Residents of Bulawula B Village in Kayunga District’s Kitimbwa Sub County were on Thursday shocked to learn that a renowned snake trader had been bitten to death by the reptile.

According to Bulawula LC 1 chairman David Ssebalijjo, the deceased had long dealt in the capture and sale of snakes to especially traditional healers before he was bitten by a Puff Adder.

Authorities identified the deceased as 38-year-old Abdallah Kalule.

Kalule’s wife Thursday told Monitor that on the fateful day, her husband sighted a big black Puff Adder entering an anthill, a stone throw away from their home.

"As usual, he picked a hoe and started excavating the big anthill. The digging took some time without him seeing the snake," grieving widow Mariam Nakyejjwe narrated to mourners.

"But later, he saw it coiled and in excitement, tried to pull it out of the hole with his hands. He pulled it by the head but unfortunately, the big snake bit him on the hand,” she added.

According to Nakyejjwe, Kalule did not take the snake bite serious and instead successfully carried the snake and put it in his bag.

“…but moments later, he started feeling weak although he continued going about his other work until when he became took weak and told me to take him to Nkokonjeru Health Center III where he was rushed and pronounced dead by medical workers after an hour,” she explained.

Bulawula LC 1 chairman Ssebalijo observed that the deceased always sold snakes for about Shs150, 000 each.

"Some of the deceased’s relatives have a history of capturing snakes and using them to sell herbs that reportedly treat snake bites," Ssebalijo noted.

Among other things, Kalule was also known for his role in circumcising males.