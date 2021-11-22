Kayunga town gets items worth Shs57 to boost Covid-19 fight

Kayunga Town Mayor, Mr Magid Nyanzi (right) hands over a bicycle to one of the beneficiaries. Photos | Fred Muzaale

By  Fred Muzaale

  • The items that include; 58 free-touch hand washing containers, 29 bicycles for village health teams, and eight megaphones were handed over to Kayunga mayor, Mr Magid Nyanzi on Friday.

German government through Witzenhausen Town has boosted the Covi-19 fight in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District with items worth Shs57m.

