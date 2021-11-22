Kayunga town gets items worth Shs57 to boost Covid-19 fight

German government through Witzenhausen Town has boosted the Covi-19 fight in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District with items worth Shs57m.

The items that include; 58 free-touch hand washing containers, 29 bicycles for village health teams, and eight megaphones were handed over to Kayunga mayor, Mr Magid Nyanzi on Friday.

The beneficiaries of these items include churches, mosques and schools.

According to Kayunda town clerk, Ms Faridah Kulabako, Witzenhausen Town lobbied Engagement Global, which funded the purchase of the donation.

Beneficiaries of the donation pose for a photo

Some Kayunga town council staff also received training in project management under the same project.

Kayunga town has a twinning relationship with Witzehausen Town in

Germany, under which it has previously received a fire fighting

vehicle and equipment, trucks, a youth centre, and other social items.